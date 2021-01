Eileen Miller Branch died peacefully January 2, 2021.

She was a resident of the Villages in Piedmont for over 13 years. She was active in volunteer service for the Villages Hospital, a member of the Bridge Club at Savannah Recreation Center, member of Hanger Flyers Club and Navy along with husband, Lou. She loved the Villages and all the vitality it brought to her life.

After her husband Lou died, Eileen relocated to be close to her daughter and family in Birmingham, Alabama.