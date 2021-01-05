FHP report indicates Villager ran stop sign prior to golf cart crash

A Villager ran a stop sign prior to a golf cart crash that left him seriously injured.

The 74-year-old had been traveling southbound on Fortaleza Drive in the Village of Santiago at 4:10 p.m. when he failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of Enrique Drive, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His golf cart was struck on its left side by a golf cart driven by a 57-year-old Villager.

The 74-year-old Villager was knocked from the golf cart due to the force of the collision. The golf cart was knocked on its side. He had not been wearing a seatbelt, the report noted.

The Villager was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.