Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Obituaries

Gary Robert Nelson

Gary Robert Nelson, 82, passed away peacefully in The Villages, FL on January 2, 2021.

He was born December 29, 1938 in Corning to George R. (Judd) Nelson and Constance (Kress) Nelson. He married Janet (Jane) Cavalier August 25, 1962 at St. Mary’s Church. They moved to The Villages, Florida in November 2003.

Gary graduated from Northside High School Class of 1957; attended Syracuse University from 1957 to 1959 before graduating from Michigan State University in 1961 with a B.A. in Education; M.S. in Education from SUNY Albany in 1962 and obtained certification in Guidance from Ohio State University in 1964.

He taught Social Studies at Southwestern High School, Flint, MI; Counselor at Manpower Development, Rochester, NY; Guidance Counselor at Northside Blodgett Middle School 1965-80 and 1989-95 as well as at Corning East High School before retiring in 1995.

Organizations include: The American Federation of Teachers, National Education Association, The Villages Jazz Lover’s Club, Michigan State University Alumni Club. He was interested in live music, travel, politics, and economics. He enjoyed the many years he spent on Waneta Lake as a child and adult.

He was predeceased by his Cousin John Nelson, Aunt and Uncle Elizabeth and Frank Nelson, and his Brother-in-law Wayne A. Cavalier. He is survived by Sons Steven (Laurie) Nelson, Big Flats, NY, David Nelson, The Villages, Mark (Emi) Nelson, Bellevue, WA; Grandson Michael (Rebecca) Nelson, Great Grandson Dominic, Corning, Sister-in-law Marie (Ed) Horton, New City, NY; Nieces and Nephews: Margie (Brian) Clark, Mary Kay (Chris) Miller, Linda Cavalier, A.J. Cavalier, Michael Cavalier; James (Michelle) Horton; Peter Horton; Lori (Bob) Veselovec, Cousin Norma Nelson Johnson; Niece Debra Johnson, Maryville, TN, Nephew Doran (Mitzi) Johnson, Jensen Beach, FL.

Arrangements are by Baldwin Brothers in FL. Services will be at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery Mausoleum.

