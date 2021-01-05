Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Kentucky man crashes into power pole snarling traffic on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

Meta Minton

A Kentucky man crashed into a power pole Monday afternoon, snarling traffic on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Wawa in Lady Lake.

Joshua Isaac Rose, 37, of Pikeville, Kentucky, was driving a black 2005 Ford Mustang at 3:21 p.m. when he veered off the roadway and struck the power pole as well as a brick wall in front of MMD Computers, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A Kentucky man hit a power pole on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Rose told police he did not realize the vehicle in front of him had stopped and he swerved to the right to avoid a collision. The force of the crash split the power pole in half and Duke Energy crews had to replace the pole, shutting down traffic. It was 9 p.m. before all lanes of traffic reopened.

Rose and a passenger, 33-year-old Bethany Leigh Hall of Fruitland Park, were treated at the scene by Lake EMS. Rose was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

