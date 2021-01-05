Kentucky man crashes into power pole snarling traffic on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

A Kentucky man crashed into a power pole Monday afternoon, snarling traffic on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Wawa in Lady Lake.

Joshua Isaac Rose, 37, of Pikeville, Kentucky, was driving a black 2005 Ford Mustang at 3:21 p.m. when he veered off the roadway and struck the power pole as well as a brick wall in front of MMD Computers, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Rose told police he did not realize the vehicle in front of him had stopped and he swerved to the right to avoid a collision. The force of the crash split the power pole in half and Duke Energy crews had to replace the pole, shutting down traffic. It was 9 p.m. before all lanes of traffic reopened.

Rose and a passenger, 33-year-old Bethany Leigh Hall of Fruitland Park, were treated at the scene by Lake EMS. Rose was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.