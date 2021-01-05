Sumter County announces online signup for COVID-19 vaccine

After the difficult rollout Monday of phone-only signup for COVID-19 vaccine doses through the Sumter County Health Department, another opportunity to register for the vaccination has been announced. This time it will be online.

Enrollment begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6 at https://sumtercovidvax.eventbrite.com

Vaccine doses that had been headed for The Villages Health are instead being detoured for use by healthcare workers.

Sumter County Health Department Director Sanford Zelnick made the announcement this afternoon.

“In my press release of Dec. 30, I indicated that The Villages Health could vaccinate its most vulnerable patients now. That vaccine transfer did not occur. The reason for this change was my receipt of subsequent guidance that our local servicing hospital at The University of Florida should receive those doses, vaccinate their patient-exposed staff and develop a plan for vaccinating the broader public as more vaccines become available,” Zelnick said.

The vaccine transfer of 1,800 doses to the University of Florida is occurring now, he added.