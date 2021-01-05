Tuesday, January 5, 2021
67.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

There is no incentive for the Developer to step in on vaccination fiasco

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I agree with everything Christine Courtwright stated about the Developer utilizing the people and resources in The Villages in order to get vaccinated and save lives.
But the sad truth is, it will never happen. Why? There is no opportunity for profit. Have you ever seen where they have ever helped anyone except politicians, who in turn pay them a back 100+ times with taxpayer dollars? In fact, It’s more lucrative for them if you die of COVID-19, because there is an 80 percent chance The Villages reality will get to sell your house for a 6 percent commission.

Jon Moorhead
Village of Collier

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

We’re also glad you didn’t buy a home in The Villages

A Village of De La Vista North resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor in which the author declares joy at passing on the purchase of a home in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Act responsibly when it comes to COVID-19

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that we can choose to act responsibly when it comes to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Bicycle clubs in The Villages try to promote safety

A Village of Monarch Grove resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor which took on the topic of bicyclists in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Where is the leadership when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends that leadership is sorely lacking when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Reader responds to Bart Zoellner’s letter on ‘showboat Gov. DeSantis’

A Palm Breezes reader responds to Bart Zoellner’s recent Letter to the Editor, which was critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ handling of the COVID-19 rollout.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

New sewer charge in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda South resident sounds the alarm about a new “sewer use” charge in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Reader has message for Villagers who called COVID-19 a hoax

A reader all the way from Colorado has a message for Villagers who called COVID-19 a hoax.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,337FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
67.2 ° F
68 °
67 °
62 %
0.8mph
0 %
Tue
67 °
Wed
64 °
Thu
70 °
Fri
63 °
Sat
56 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment