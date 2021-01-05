There is no incentive for the Developer to step in on vaccination fiasco

To the Editor:

I agree with everything Christine Courtwright stated about the Developer utilizing the people and resources in The Villages in order to get vaccinated and save lives.

But the sad truth is, it will never happen. Why? There is no opportunity for profit. Have you ever seen where they have ever helped anyone except politicians, who in turn pay them a back 100+ times with taxpayer dollars? In fact, It’s more lucrative for them if you die of COVID-19, because there is an 80 percent chance The Villages reality will get to sell your house for a 6 percent commission.

Jon Moorhead

Village of Collier