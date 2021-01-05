Trump supporters taking a stand with rolling rally targeting election fraud

Defiant supporters of President Trump plan to make their voices heard Wednesday, Jan. 6 during a “Rolling Rally for America.”

The rally, which will originate in the parking lot behind Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar near Spanish Springs Town Square, will take place on the same day that a massive protest rally is slated for Washington, D.C. Trump, who hasn’t yet conceded to Joe Biden, announced plans on New Year’s Day to host the D.C. rally. It is taking place on the same day Congress will meet to certify the Electoral College results.

The local rally is one of many planned across the country for Trump supporters to “take a stand” and demonstrate to legislators that they won’t tolerate election fraud. Those taking part in the event are encouraged to assemble at noon with their vehicles decorated with signs, flags and patriotic colors. Golf cart’s aren’t allowed to participate.

The motorcade will depart at 1 p.m. and swing through Leesburg before heading to Brownwood and making a quick stop at the Eisenhower Recreation Center to regroup. From there, the group will head through Lake Sumter Landing and Spanish Springs Town Square before returning to the starting point behind Applebee’s.

Trump wowed a large crowd in October when he visited The Villages and spoke at polo fields. The Oct. 23 visit – his second in about a year’s time – drew thousands of supporters, many of whom weren’t wearing masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Trump made quite a splash as Marine One landed beside the cheering crowd and the president immediately claimed victory in a debate against Biden.

Trump told the crowd that if Biden wins, America will quickly become a much different place.

“The radical left will transform this country into something you won’t recognize,” he said.

Trump supporters, many of whom are members of Villagers for Trump, are known for staging golf cart rallies and sign-waving events at busy intersections to show their support for the embattled president. The group also is staging an “America First Rally” in The Villages on Jan. 20 – the day Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated as the 46th president.