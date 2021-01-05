Villas, town homes and apartments to be offered at Village Pointe on CR466A

Another large rental community is planned for the east side of Wildwood.

Expected to have 335 units in a variety of housing styles, Village Pointe is planned for about 28 acres northwest of the intersection of Powell Road and Cleveland Avenue, also known as County Road 466A.

Special Magistrate Grant Watson Monday recommended approval of a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning of the property to a higher density at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Committee. The Wildwood City Commission could consider those recommendations later this month.

The community will be down the road from the Trailwinds and Beaumont developments along CR 466A across from Pinellas Plaza. Those developments also will include homes and apartments.

The main entrance to Village Pointe will be at Powell Road and Inspiration Drive, north of CR 466A, where traffic signals may be installed. Intersection improvements also may be needed on CR 466A at Powell Road and at U.S. 301.

Linda Stewart, a planner with Morris Engineering and Consulting of Sarasota, told Watson that the community will include a mix of villas, town homes and apartments.

She said construction could begin as soon as the permitting process is completed.

The multi-family development is expected to add nearly 100 students to Wildwood schools and generate 1,519 daily trips. The property has no flood zones, wetlands or protected species, according to an analysis by Roxann Read, assistant director of the city’s development services department.

Village Pointe is among several housing developments planned near Powell Road.

Wildwood commissioners are expected to grant final approval soon to a $110-million mixed-use development planned north of County Road 44A and west of Powell Road near Millennium Park. The 36-acre project by Blount Development Group will include apartments, senior independent living apartments and medical office buildings.

Wildwood Preserve will have 126 apartments on Powell Road across from Millennium Park and 120 single-family homes are planned at Triumph South about 600 to 800 feet south of County Road 462 along County Road 127.