Wednesday, January 6, 2021
49.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villas, town homes and apartments to be offered at Village Pointe on CR466A

Marv Balousek

Another large rental community is planned for the east side of Wildwood.

Expected to have 335 units in a variety of housing styles, Village Pointe is planned for about 28 acres northwest of the intersection of Powell Road and Cleveland Avenue, also known as County Road 466A.

Special Magistrate Grant Watson Monday recommended approval of a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning of the property to a higher density at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Committee. The Wildwood City Commission could consider those recommendations later this month.

The community will be down the road from the Trailwinds and Beaumont developments along CR 466A across from Pinellas Plaza. Those developments also will include homes and apartments.

The main entrance to Village Pointe will be at Powell Road and Inspiration Drive, north of CR 466A, where traffic signals may be installed. Intersection improvements also may be needed on CR 466A at Powell Road and at U.S. 301.

Linda Stewart, a planner with Morris Engineering and Consulting of Sarasota, told Watson that the community will include a mix of villas, town homes and apartments.

She said construction could begin as soon as the permitting process is completed.

The multi-family development is expected to add nearly 100 students to Wildwood schools and generate 1,519 daily trips. The property has no flood zones, wetlands or protected species, according to an analysis by Roxann Read, assistant director of the city’s development services department.

Village Pointe is among several housing developments planned near Powell Road.

The dotted lines show where Village Pointe will be located on County Road 466A.

Wildwood commissioners are expected to grant final approval soon to a $110-million mixed-use development planned north of County Road 44A and west of Powell Road near Millennium Park. The 36-acre project by Blount Development Group will include apartments, senior independent living apartments and medical office buildings.

Wildwood Preserve will have 126 apartments on Powell Road across from Millennium Park and 120 single-family homes are planned at Triumph South about 600 to 800 feet south of County Road 462 along County Road 127.

Related Articles

Health

22 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as massive spikes reported

COVID-19 has claimed 22 more local residents as Florida and the tri-county area both reported massive spikes in new cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Trump supporters taking a stand with rolling rally targeting election fraud

Defiant supporters of President Trump plan to make their voices heard Wednesday, Jan. 6 during a “Rolling Rally for America.”
Read more
News

36-year-old resident of The Villages to face re-exam after multi-vehicle crash

A 36-year-old resident of The Villages will face a re-examination of her driver’s license after a multi-vehicle crash that left her in an emotional state.
Read more
Crime

75-year-old Villager jailed after accompanying man friend to court

A 75-year-old Villager was jailed without bond after accompanying her man friend to court.
Read more
News

Kentucky man crashes into power pole snarling traffic on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

A Kentucky man crashed into a power pole Monday afternoon, snarling traffic on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Wawa in Lady Lake.
Read more
News

Water Oakers unhappy about growth and busy roads in their community

Complaints from residents of Water Oak prompted the Lady Lake Commission to table a planned expansion of the 55+ community on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
Read more
News

FHP report indicates Villager ran stop sign prior to golf cart crash

A Villager ran a stop sign prior to a golf cart crash that left him seriously injured.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,349FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
49.6 ° F
53.6 °
48 °
76 %
1.6mph
1 %
Wed
65 °
Thu
70 °
Fri
64 °
Sat
58 °
Sun
49 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment