Tuesday, January 5, 2021
49.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Water Oakers unhappy about growth and busy roads in their community

Meta Minton

Complaints from residents of Water Oak prompted the Lady Lake Commission to table a planned expansion of the 55+ community on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Residents are concerned about narrow roads that are clogged with Amazon and FedEx delivery vans, landscapers’ trucks and other service vehicles.

An 80-year-old Water Oaker told the commission he had been hit by a vehicle while walking near his home on Norman Street.

“I can personally tell you how dangerous it is,” Robert Galloway said.

When the Water Oak community was first developed in the 1980s, the private roads were constructed at 20 feet across. Residents said that was appropriate for a community of a few hundred homes when golf carts and dog walkers dominated the roadways.

“We originally had a couple hundred sites in the 1980s. We’re close to 1,300 sites now. We’re looking at about 1,600 residents,” said Peter Toom, who lives on Bishop Drive.

An expansion is planned at the Water Oak 55+ community in Lady Lake.

Sun Water Expansion LLC/Sun Communities Finance LP hopes to add 296 homes and more amenities including a zero-entry pool with cabanas.

Daniel Gibbs of Atwell Engineering, who is the project manager, said the rationale for keeping the 20-foot streets is to maintain “consistency” in the community.

“Just because we built something in the 1980s doesn’t mean we have to keep it that way. It is a mistake how narrow the streets are. We have no sidewalks. People have to walk on the streets,” said Commissioner Dan Vincent, a resident of Water Oak.

James Rietz

Tony Holden

Commissioner Tony Holden made a motion to table the Water Oak expansion discussion until February. Vincent seconded the motion. Mayor Ruth Kussard and Commissioner Paul Hannan voted against the motion to table. New Commissioner James Rietz, a resident of the Village of Country Club Hills, proved to be the swing vote. He voted to table the discussion until February.

Water Oak General Manager Lara Parker asked, what exactly, she should be bringing back before the commission.

“A new design is what the people request,” Holden told her.

Related Articles

Health

22 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as massive spikes reported

COVID-19 has claimed 22 more local residents as Florida and the tri-county area both reported massive spikes in new cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Trump supporters taking a stand with rolling rally targeting election fraud

Defiant supporters of President Trump plan to make their voices heard Wednesday, Jan. 6 during a “Rolling Rally for America.”
Read more
News

36-year-old resident of The Villages to face re-exam after multi-vehicle crash

A 36-year-old resident of The Villages will face a re-examination of her driver’s license after a multi-vehicle crash that left her in an emotional state.
Read more
Crime

75-year-old Villager jailed after accompanying man friend to court

A 75-year-old Villager was jailed without bond after accompanying her man friend to court.
Read more
News

Kentucky man crashes into power pole snarling traffic on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

A Kentucky man crashed into a power pole Monday afternoon, snarling traffic on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Wawa in Lady Lake.
Read more
News

FHP report indicates Villager ran stop sign prior to golf cart crash

A Villager ran a stop sign prior to a golf cart crash that left him seriously injured.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested after crash in roundabout said she’d been at Garvino’s in The Villages

A woman arrested after a crash in a roundabout said she’d been at Garvino’s Wine Bar in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,349FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
49.6 ° F
53.6 °
48 °
76 %
1.6mph
1 %
Wed
65 °
Thu
70 °
Fri
64 °
Sat
58 °
Sun
49 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment