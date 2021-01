To the Editor:

A letter was published on Jan. 3 in which the writer accused all residents of The Villages of white privilege, lack of compassion for COVID victims, and a zealous belief that a democratic election was stolen by a con man. All of this with no facts to support any assertion.

She says she counts her blessings she did not buy in The Villages. This Villager is also glad she did not buy here.

Nick Walters

Village of De La Vista North