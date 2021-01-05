Woman arrested after crash in roundabout said she’d been at Garvino’s in The Villages

A woman arrested after a crash in a roundabout said she’d been at Garvino’s Wine Bar in The Villages.

Deborah Lyn Windham, 59, of Lakeside Landings in Oxford, had been at the wheel of a white Nissan Altima at 8:46 p.m. Saturday when she crashed the vehicle and drove up into the median at the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and Rainey Trail, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The Nissan had heavy front end damage from striking a tree and a traffic sign. Windham was seated in the vehicle when the FHP investigator arrived on the scene. She had glassy watery eyes and slurred speech.

Windham told the investigator she had been at Garvino’s Wine Bar at Lake Sumter Landing. She refused to participate in field sobriety exercises. However, she provided breath samples that registered .142 and .137 blood alcohol content. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

Windham had been arrested in 2016 on a DUI charge. She lost her driver’s license for six months, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. Sumter Court records show she won early termination of her probation.