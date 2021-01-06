Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Home Health

6 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida tops 1.4 million cases of deadly virus

Larry D. Croom

Six more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 1.4 million cumulative cases of the deadly virus Wednesday.

All of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County. They are among the 948 tri-county deaths, the 22,647 across the state and the 359,997 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,409,906 cases – an increase of 17,783 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 1,385 are residents. A total of 66,717 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 27,572 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 22,647 deaths and 64,321 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, a total of 207 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages for a total of 9,807. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 91 for a total of 2,593;
  • Leesburg up 31 for a total of 2,711;
  • Summerfield up 30 for a total of 1,165;
  • Lady Lake up 18 for a total of 959;
  • Belleview up 16 for a total of 785;
  • Oxford up 8 for a total of 330;
  • Wildwood up 7 for a total of 731;
  • Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 447; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 2 for a total of 86.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 41,730 – increase of 554
  • Deaths: 948
  • Hospitalizations: 2,784

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 5,634 – increase of 126
  • Deaths: 122
  • Hospitalizations: 388
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,417), Coleman (775), Wildwood (731), Bushnell (603) and Oxford (330).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 16,897 – increase of 200
  • Deaths: 331
  • Hospitalizations: 1,014
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (4,460), Leesburg (2,711), Eustis (1,421), Mount Dora (1,299) and Tavares (1,251). The Villages also is reporting 117 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 19,199 – increase of 228
  • Deaths: 495
  • Hospitalizations: 1,382
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (14,271), Summerfield (1,165), Dunnellon (846), Belleview (785) and Citra (337). The Villages also is reporting 59 cases.

