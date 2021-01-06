6 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida tops 1.4 million cases of deadly virus

Six more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 1.4 million cumulative cases of the deadly virus Wednesday.

All of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County. They are among the 948 tri-county deaths, the 22,647 across the state and the 359,997 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,409,906 cases – an increase of 17,783 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 1,385 are residents. A total of 66,717 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 27,572 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 22,647 deaths and 64,321 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, a total of 207 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages for a total of 9,807. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 91 for a total of 2,593;

Leesburg up 31 for a total of 2,711;

Summerfield up 30 for a total of 1,165;

Lady Lake up 18 for a total of 959;

Belleview up 16 for a total of 785;

Oxford up 8 for a total of 330;

Wildwood up 7 for a total of 731;

Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 447; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 2 for a total of 86.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 41,730 – increase of 554

Deaths: 948

Hospitalizations: 2,784

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 5,634 – increase of 126

Deaths: 122

Hospitalizations: 388

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,417), Coleman (775), Wildwood (731), Bushnell (603) and Oxford (330).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 16,897 – increase of 200

Deaths: 331

Hospitalizations: 1,014

Cities with most cases: Clermont (4,460), Leesburg (2,711), Eustis (1,421), Mount Dora (1,299) and Tavares (1,251). The Villages also is reporting 117 cases.

MARION COUNTY