6 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida tops 1.4 million cases of deadly virus

Six more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 1.4 million cumulative cases of the deadly virus Wednesday.
All of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County. They are among the 948 tri-county deaths, the 22,647 across the state and the 359,997 across the country.
All told, Florida is reporting 1,409,906 cases – an increase of 17,783 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 1,385 are residents. A total of 66,717 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 27,572 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 22,647 deaths and 64,321 people have been hospitalized.
Locally, a total of 207 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages for a total of 9,807. Those include:
- The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 91 for a total of 2,593;
- Leesburg up 31 for a total of 2,711;
- Summerfield up 30 for a total of 1,165;
- Lady Lake up 18 for a total of 959;
- Belleview up 16 for a total of 785;
- Oxford up 8 for a total of 330;
- Wildwood up 7 for a total of 731;
- Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 447; and
- Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 2 for a total of 86.
Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:
TRI-COUNTY AREA
- Cases: 41,730 – increase of 554
- Deaths: 948
- Hospitalizations: 2,784
SUMTER COUNTY
- Cases: 5,634 – increase of 126
- Deaths: 122
- Hospitalizations: 388
- Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,417), Coleman (775), Wildwood (731), Bushnell (603) and Oxford (330).
LAKE COUNTY
- Cases: 16,897 – increase of 200
- Deaths: 331
- Hospitalizations: 1,014
- Cities with most cases: Clermont (4,460), Leesburg (2,711), Eustis (1,421), Mount Dora (1,299) and Tavares (1,251). The Villages also is reporting 117 cases.
MARION COUNTY
- Cases: 19,199 – increase of 228
- Deaths: 495
- Hospitalizations: 1,382
- Cities with most cases: Ocala (14,271), Summerfield (1,165), Dunnellon (846), Belleview (785) and Citra (337). The Villages also is reporting 59 cases.