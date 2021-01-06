Wednesday, January 6, 2021
54.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

AAC chair calls for mobilization of resources in The Villages to vaccinate residents

Meta Minton

The chairman of the Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday called for the mobilization of resources in The Villages to get the COVID-19 vaccine to residents.

AAC Chairman Don Deakin laid out a plan before his fellow AAC members during the monthly meeting at Savannah Center. However, his plan met with a cool reception.

His plan included four steps:

1. To offer to coordinate the creation of a task force within the jurisdiction of the AAC in the tri-county areas of Lake, Sumter and Marion counties to include county commissioners, health officials, the Developer, Villages staff and volunteers.

2. To offer resources within The Villages to the county commissions and health departments, including regional recreation centers as vaccination sites.

3. Recruitment of resident volunteers to process online registrations, notify residents of appointments, coordinate traffic and parking at vaccination sites and to screen residents arriving for appointments.

4. To offer communications assistance to the counties.

“We need to take a leadership role and be strong in trying to address our residents’ concerns. There might be some things we could do,” Deakin said.

He added that the leadership of the AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, might inspire similar action by the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees amenities south of County Road 466.

District Manager Richard Baier said the offer for the use of recreation centers and parking lots for vaccination sites has already been made. He said vaccinations are a county health department responsibility.

“Mr. Baier has already taken the necessary steps,” said AAC member Ann Forrester. “We should stick with what the professionals are already doing.”

AAC member Carl Bell said he was “reluctant” to have a board charged with overseeing amenities get involved in a public health issue.

“We should stay out of it,” Bell said.

Others pointed to positive signs, such as Publix’s announcement it would begin offering the vaccine at 11 pharmacies in Marion County.

However, Deakin pointed that the announcement excluded the Publix at Mulberry Grove Plaza, the lone Publix store in the Marion County section of The Villages.

Judy Biebesheimer, a 25-year resident of The Villages, said for many years flu vaccines were coordinated by the District and offered by VaxCare at recreation centers.

“Can’t something like that be done so we don’t panic and stand out in a line for hours for the Coronavirus shot?” she asked.

Related Articles

News

Defiant Villages Trump backers stage vehicle parade as violent protests rock D.C.

On the day when violent protests rocked our nation’s capital and disrupted Congress’ formal approval of Joe Biden’s victory over President Trump, defiant-yet-peaceful local supporters of the embattled president came together for a vehicle parade. Villages-News.com's Larry D. Croom has the story.
Read more
News

Villages Democratic Club president says it’s time to take down Trump flags

The president of The Villages Democratic Club is telling her fellow Villagers it’s time to take down the Trump flags.
Read more
News

Congressman Webster joined GOP objectors hours before fleeing Capitol rioters

Congressman Daniel Webster issued a joint statement with 36 fellow Republicans early Wednesday afternoon outlining their reasons for objecting to the process by which Joe Biden was elected president. A short time later, rioters stormed Congress.
Read more
Health

6 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida tops 1.4 million cases of deadly virus

Six more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 1.4 million cumulative cases of the deadly virus Wednesday.
Read more
Health

Area residents warned to beware of multiple COVID-19 vaccine scams

Villagers and tri-county area residents are being warned of several scams involving COVID-19 vaccines.
Read more
News

Vacant gas station coming down to make way for car wash in Lady Lake

A vacant gas station will be coming down to make way for a new car wash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested after allegedly threatening life of estranged girlfriend in Lady Lake

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening the life of his estranged girlfriend in Lady Lake.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,354FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
54.3 ° F
57.2 °
52 °
67 %
1.8mph
1 %
Thu
70 °
Fri
64 °
Sat
56 °
Sun
59 °
Mon
50 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment