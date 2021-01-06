Area residents warned to beware of multiple COVID-19 vaccine scams

Villagers and tri-county area residents are being warned of several scams involving COVID-19 vaccines.

In Pasco and Pinellas counties, health officials used the online event management site Eventbrite to allow area seniors to quickly register. But fake pages popped up that demanded a credit card payment in order to be registered.

Similar scams are occurring across the country and worldwide in a variety of forms, including:

Telephone calls offering vaccine registration for a fee;

E-mails or other solicitation purporting to be from a medical center seeking personal information to determine eligibility for a vaccine trial; and

Marketers offering to ship vaccine doses, either domestically or internationally, for an exorbitant fee.

Health officials say residents should remember that registering for the COVID-19 vaccine always will be free.