Defiant Villages Trump backers stage vehicle parade as violent protests rock D.C.

On the day when violent protests rocked our nation’s capital and disrupted Congress’ formal approval of Joe Biden’s victory over President Trump, defiant-yet-peaceful local supporters of the embattled president came together for a vehicle parade that traveled through all three Villages town squares and a portion of Leesburg.

The parade, which included about 50 sign-laden vehicles sporting pro-Trump signs and patriotic colors, left from the parking lot behind Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill near Spanish Springs around 1 p.m. after promises of a “second American revolution.” The parade made its way through Leesburg and on to Brownwood. The group then made a quick stop at the Eisenhower Recreation Center to regroup and then continued on through Lake Sumter Landing Market Square and Spanish Springs Town Square.

For Villager Wendy Curran, Wednesday’s event was all about showing her continued support for Trump and his claims of election fraud.

“I’m really upset and I’m determined not to give in,” said Curran, of the Village of Country Club Hills, who was driving a bright yellow 1971 Ford LTD convertible. “I’m determined to fight and I’m just going to make my place in life. At least when I die, I’ll know I did my best for an excellent president.”

Village of Caroline resident Henrietta Amey, who was riding with Curran and was decked out from head to toe in Trump apparel, agreed.

“We’re not going to let them steal this election,” Amey said during the stop at the Eisenhower Recreation Center parking lot as Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” played in the background from a large four-wheel drive pickup adorned with Trump signs. “We’ve worked too damn hard.”

Amey, who said her five Trump outfits are her trademark, also offered a message about the final outcome of the 2020 presidential election and Biden.

“It’s not over until the fat lady sings and she’s not even humming yet,” she said. “And China Joe and his son (Hunter) are going to jail.”

Sue Cianci, who serves as co-chair of the Villagers for Trump Action Committee, said she and fellow co-chair Donna Hoak came out to continue the fight for the president.

“We aren’t giving up for sure,” said Cianci, of the Village of Charlotte.

“Trump’s staying in the White House,” added Hoak, of the Village of Liberty Park. “We can’t be defeated.”

Stanley Swies, who often takes on the persona of the president during parades, sign-waving events and other functions, said the local vehicle parade was to show support for certifying President Trump to serve another four-year term.

“We’re all behind him 100 percent,” said the Village of Palo Alto resident, who organized the route for Wednesday’s parade. “We have to show them that we’re tired of the corruption and things have to change.”