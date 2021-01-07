Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Defiant Villages Trump backers stage vehicle parade as violent protests rock D.C.

Staff Report

On the day when violent protests rocked our nation’s capital and disrupted Congress’ formal approval of Joe Biden’s victory over President Trump, defiant-yet-peaceful local supporters of the embattled president came together for a vehicle parade that traveled through all three Villages town squares and a portion of Leesburg.

This driver proudly displayed pro-Trump flags and a large cutout of the president’s face during Wednesday’s vehicle parade to back the president serving another term.

From left, Sue Cianci, Henrietta Amey, Wendy Curran and Donna Hoak showed their support for President Trump during Wednesday’s vehicle parade.

The parade, which included about 50 sign-laden vehicles sporting pro-Trump signs and patriotic colors, left from the parking lot behind Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill near Spanish Springs around 1 p.m. after promises of a “second American revolution.” The parade made its way through Leesburg and on to Brownwood. The group then made a quick stop at the Eisenhower Recreation Center to regroup and then continued on through Lake Sumter Landing Market Square and Spanish Springs Town Square.

For Villager Wendy Curran, Wednesday’s event was all about showing her continued support for Trump and his claims of election fraud.

Supporters of President Trump gathered in a parking lot off Bichara Boulevard in The Villages on Wednesday afternoon before taking part in a vehicle parade that traveled through all three town squares and a portion of Leesburg.

A smiling Trump supporter waves an American flag on Wednesday as members of a parade to show support for the embattled president make a quick stop at the Eisenhower Recreation Center.

Villager Stanley Swies leads a vehicle parade Wednesday down State Road 44. Close to 50 vehicles participated in the event to show support for President Trump being declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

“I’m really upset and I’m determined not to give in,” said Curran, of the Village of Country Club Hills, who was driving a bright yellow 1971 Ford LTD convertible. “I’m determined to fight and I’m just going to make my place in life. At least when I die, I’ll know I did my best for an excellent president.”

Village of Caroline resident Henrietta Amey, who was riding with Curran and was decked out from head to toe in Trump apparel, agreed.

“We’re not going to let them steal this election,” Amey said during the stop at the Eisenhower Recreation Center parking lot as Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” played in the background from a large four-wheel drive pickup adorned with Trump signs. “We’ve worked too damn hard.”

Villager Wendy Curran pulls her 1971 Ford LTD into the Eisenhower Recreation Center parking lot during Wednesday’s pro-Trump parade as fellow Villager Henrietta Amey expresses her views about the recent presidential election.

Amey, who said her five Trump outfits are her trademark, also offered a message about the final outcome of the 2020 presidential election and Biden.

“It’s not over until the fat lady sings and she’s not even humming yet,” she said. “And China Joe and his son (Hunter) are going to jail.”

A pickup truck flying American and pro-Trump flags prepares to pull into the Eisenhower Recreation Center during Wednesday’s parade to show support for the president.

A pro-Trump supporter drives past the Sonic Drive-in on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg on Wednesday as part of a vehicle parade that originated in The Villages to show support for the embattled president.

Sue Cianci, who serves as co-chair of the Villagers for Trump Action Committee, said she and fellow co-chair Donna Hoak came out to continue the fight for the president.

“We aren’t giving up for sure,” said Cianci, of the Village of Charlotte.

“Trump’s staying in the White House,” added Hoak, of the Village of Liberty Park. “We can’t be defeated.”

Villager Stanley Swies, who frequently takes on the persona of President Trump during golf cart parades and other events, said Wednesday’s vehicle parade was part of a nationwide effort to show that supporters of the president are tired of election corruption.

One of about 50 vehicles flying pro-Trump flags and adorned with messages supporting the president travels down State Road 44 on Wednesday as part of a parade that originated in The Villages.

Stanley Swies, who often takes on the persona of the president during parades, sign-waving events and other functions, said the local vehicle parade was to show support for certifying President Trump to serve another four-year term.

“We’re all behind him 100 percent,” said the Village of Palo Alto resident, who organized the route for Wednesday’s parade. “We have to show them that we’re tired of the corruption and things have to change.”

Supporters of President Trump made their way through Leesburg on Wednesday while taking part in a parade that included about 50 vehicles adorned with patriotic colors and pro-Trump flags.

There were plenty of pro-Trump flags flying at Wednesday’s vehicle parade that originated in The Villages to show support for the president serving four more years.

A contingent of Trump supporters made a stop at the Eisenhower Recreation Center during a vehicle parade on Wednesday that made its way through all three town squares and a portion of Leesburg.

