Economic Injury Disaster Loans will continue to be offered in 2021 

Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster

The Small Business Administration has announced that the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) application has been extended through the end of 2021. This extension was approved by Congress and signed into law by President Trump as part of the recent Budget and COVID-10 relief legislation.

EIDL loans are to help provide relief to small businesses and non-profit organizations that have experienced a temporary loss in revenue due to COVID-19. If you are a small business owner, please visit the link here to review more information.  Additional information about COVID-19 related assistance for small businesses and hardworking Americans is available on my website at: https://webster.house.gov/coronavirus19

Constituent Corner

A constituent contacted my office after her credit union mistakenly refused both deposits from the Small Business Administration (SBA) for her small business loans. The constituent had contacted the SBA several times without any success in getting the payments re-deposited. My office sent a congressional inquiry to the SBA, and after researching the issue, the agency resolved the erroneous refusal and resent the payments successfully.  

Constituent services is a critical element of our congressional office. The federal government is a massive operation, and my office is available if you ever need assistance in navigating the bureaucracy or cutting through red tape. We are here to serve you. 

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

