Henry James Maas

Staff Report

Henry James Maas went home to our Lord on December 27, 2020.

He passed at the Villages Regional Hospital from Covid 19. He was predeceased by his loving wife Phyllis (Dolly) on October 6, 2020, his parents Margaret Brophy and Edward Maas, his siblings Catherine Fitzgerald, Eileen Lewis, Theresa Miller, Edward Maas and William Maas, his daughter Johanna, grandson Scott DeCesare and Granddaughter Danielle Maas. His is survived by his Daughter Margaret Natalie and his son Patrick Maas, grandchildren Andrew Maas, Denielle Elliston, Jamie Huebner, and Gabrielle Ray, Step Grandchildren, Kim Harnett, William Natalie Jr. and Kevin Natalie, Great Grandchildren Sean Maas, Ryan Maas, Connor Maas, Chase Elliston, Emma Elliston, Drew Elliston, Jack Huebner, Tyler Huebner, Allison (Ally) Huebner and Step Great Grandchildren Dylan Harnett, Reece Harnett, Aiden Natalie, Trevor Natalie, Nicholas Natalie, Vincent Natalie and Devyn and Dylan Elliston.

Henry was born July 18, 1923 in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. He was born in the middle of seven children. On May 6, 1942, Henry enlisted in the Army Air Corp. and flew 35 missions in the pacific theatre of World War II where he earned the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre Medal w/1 Silver Battle Star, Philippine Liberation Good Conduct Medal, Air Medal w/1 bronze cluster.

Upon his discharge in October 1945, he returned to Greenpoint where he met and married the love of his life Dolly. They were married for 73 years. He worked for 34 years at the Brooklyn Union Gas Company and enjoyed a retirement of 38 years. He moved to Dover, Delaware in 1985 where he and Dolly officially started to enjoy retirement. He moved to Florida five years ago and thoroughly enjoyed the Villages and the Florida weather.

His legacy like so many of his generation was his humility. His life was simply in delivering his present thought, yet complex in how he understood life’s challenges toward him. A brilliant simple man who shared all he thought sacred with a warm smile and uncanny wit. He was a role model to his family whose shoes cannot be filled.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL

