Wednesday, January 6, 2021
54.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

Lake County chairman admits residents unhappy with vaccine process  

Sean Parks

Sean Parks

As many of you know, the Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) is the authority responsible for administering their immunization plan in Lake County, which is part of the state’s COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Plan. During this phase of immunization distribution, DOH-Lake will support the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) and the state plan by providing vaccines on a first come, first served basis.
During the first round of distribution, many residents expressed dissatisfaction with the process. While the Florida Department of Health is the governing authority commanding DOH-Lake’s operations, we want you to know your county commissioners are listening to your concerns and understand that there is a lot of anxiety and frustration centered around immunization. Unfortunately, the challenges we are experiencing with distributing the vaccine extend statewide and across the country. However, it is imperative that we give our seniors a better experience. We will continue to escalate your concerns and offer our resources to support DOH-Lake’s efforts.
I want to remind everyone that the State of Florida Vaccination Plan is a long-term, multi-faceted approach to immunization that will require a whole community effort. There are several options for appointment-based immunization on the horizon. Local hospitals have already begun offering immunizations to frontline and community healthcare workers and will soon open vaccination opportunities to those 65 and older. Walgreens and CVS will facilitate safe immunizations of long-term care facilities. The state in partnership with Publix has launched a pilot program in nearby counties to start offering vaccinations to seniors. We expect more immunization opportunities to become available soon. Finally, DOH-Lake has communicated plans to offer scheduled appointments in a future phase of their distribution. Because this is a whole community effort, we want to encourage you to do your part by continuing to social distance when possible and wear face-coverings as vaccine distribution progresses.
Throughout its duration, the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic has presented us with many challenges. Our residents, businesses, and community partners have demonstrated resilience and unity through every turn. I continue to be inspired by the strength our community. We will get through this together.

Sean Parks is the chairman of the Lake County Commission.

Related Articles

Health

Cold weather exercise in 2021

Dr. Gabe Mirkin warns that this winter is more dangerous than previous winters because cold weather increases your risk for COVID-19. He offers some advice.
Read more
Opinions

Economic Injury Disaster Loans will continue to be offered in 2021 

Congressman Daniel Webster wants constituents to know that the Small Business Administration has announced that the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) application has been extended through the end of 2021.
Read more
Opinions

Spend money on Americans not overseas wars

The World Beyond War-Central Florida Steering Committee argues we need to close overseas bases, work through diplomacy and other means, reduce our expenses and take care of Americans.
Read more
Health

Low Vitamin D increases COVID-19 risks

Dr. Gabe Mirkin is warning that low Vitamin D levels can increase COVID-19 risks. What should you do? He's got advice.
Read more
Newsletter

Let’s all take a deep breath as we navigate the COVID-19 vaccine debacle

Villagers and other area residents are desperate to get COVID-19 vaccinations – but after several days of angst over attempting to get the inoculations, it’s time to take a deep breath and show some patience.
Read more
Opinions

Is The Villages getting too big?

Columnist Barry Evans puts a wrap on Christmas and describes a trip over the Chitty Chatty Bridge.
Read more
Opinions

Open a ‘my Social Security’ account

Make a resolution to protect your Social Security account. We've got an important tip from AARP.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,354FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
54.3 ° F
57.2 °
52 °
67 %
1.8mph
1 %
Thu
70 °
Fri
64 °
Sat
56 °
Sun
59 °
Mon
50 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment