Patrick Brendan Sweeney

On Tuesday, December 22, 2020, Patrick Sweeney passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer at the age of 91. Patrick was originally from Kenmare, County Kerry, Ireland and he was one of 11 children born to Mary (Sullivan) Sweeney and JohnSweeney.

Born May 14, 1929 in Kenmare, Ireland, he emigrated to Nashua, NH in 1949 at the age of 19. He was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and upon discharge attended and graduated from St. Anselm College in Manchester, NH in 1959. He continued to support and follow his alma mater including celebrating his 90th birthday surrounded by family and friends on the grounds of St. Anselm. He married Hanorah “Dollie” Cahalane in 1961 and had four children: Maureen Sweeney, Tricia O’Connell (Danny), Peter Sweeney (Sadie), and Annmarie Jennings (Conor) and 8 grandchildren: Shaylin, Daniel, Quinn, Aidan, Ava, Liam, Keira, and Niamh.

He moved with his family from Nashua, NH to Middletown, NY in 1966. Patrick was a Professor at Orange County Community College (OCCC/SUNY Orange) as a guidance counselor from 1966 to 1991 . He was very proud of his relationship with OCCC and would return after his retirement to walk in yearly graduations. He especially liked that he was the oldest faculty member in attendance on many occasions. Patrick and his family established scholarships at the college that financially supported nontraditional students such as young mothers and first generation college students.

Patrick and Dollie retired to Ormond Beach, FL in 1991 and loved the ocean, weather, and community. Patrick enjoyed training for marathons with the Sandpipers, supporting seniors with tax return preparations and was a member of his neighborhood watch. He especially enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Dollie Sweeney. He married his second wife, Barbara Vogeley and happily gained 3 step-children: Jacqueline Heichelbech (Terry), Christopher Vogeley, Kevin Vogeley (Rachel), and 4 more grandchildren: Charlie, Judson, Jack, and Charlotte. Patrick and Barbara lived in The Villages and enjoyed travel, family, and retirement.

Patrick/Pat/Dad/Pops’ enormous charm, wit, smile, and love of life will be missed by those who knew him. A celebration of life and burial will be held in Florida at such a time that all who loved him can gather without restriction. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Patrick B. Sweeney Scholarship, SUNY Orange Foundation, 151 South Street, Middletown, NY 10940.