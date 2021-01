A pair of rescue greyhounds have found happiness at a home in the Village of Del Mar.

Dan and Penny Braun love Bella and Kieran and describe them as a “grateful” breed of dogs. They serve as therapy dogs for Penny.

“These are the most loving and wacky dogs at the same time. They have to be able to see you at all times. Including in the bathroom. They do not understand toys so when they do it is very comical,” Dan said.

Tell us about your pet at [email protected]. Don’t forget to attach a photo.