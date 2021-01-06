Response to letter from Colorado about masks in The Villages

To the Editor:

There are many individuals who have followed the CDC guidelines even though our state officials decided to follow the misguided and erratic behavior of Trump. So I’m highly insulted by comments from Colorado residents saying we have no regard for mask mandates and don’t believe that COVID-19 is real.

Many of us routinely support and donate to many communities and charities in surrounding community. So don’t lump all residents here as being privileged. Look at all volunteers, mentoring educators that serve others with no compensation but do so to help this nation and others be the best they be.

Sally Whitney

Village of Tamarind Grove