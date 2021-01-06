Wednesday, January 6, 2021
58 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Sumter County online vaccine appointments snapped up within 17 minutes

Meta Minton

Online appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine offered by the Sumter County Health Department were snapped up within 17 minutes this morning.

“I went online at exactly 8 a.m. and was told ‘page not available, go out of page and try again,’ which I did five times. Finally got on page at 8:10 a.m. only to be told it was all sold out. What a farce. The State of Florida ought to be ashamed at how this is being handled,” said Carol Laning of the Village of Rio Ranchero.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Sumter County Health Department Director Sanford Zelnick announced the online appointments would be made available at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The online option was offered after those eager to obtain the vaccine overwhelmed phone lines Monday morning at the health department.

This morning’s online registration was for vaccinations to be administered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Wildwood Community Center. A total of 320 vaccinations will be given at that event, according to the health department.

The health department also confirmed that as of 8:17 a.m., all 320 opportunities had been claimed online.

The Sumter County Health Department’s online Eventbrite page was viewed 30,000 between 8 and 8:30 a.m.

The frustration over obtaining the vaccine continues to mount in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“The reservation website opened at 8 a.m. Got on at 8:10, already sold out. Wish all news media would show Gov. DeSantis for what he is. I’ll be 76 this month and have several of the underlying conditions. Nothing but talk, no action,” said Jim Gould of the Village of Hadley.

Villager Mary Martin was among the tens of thousands who were unsuccessful in the online attempt to obtain a vaccination appointment.

“There has to be a better way to vaccinate people during this pandemic. This rollout for seniors has been poorly run,” Martin said.

Related Articles

Health

22 more local residents succumb to COVID-19 as massive spikes reported

COVID-19 has claimed 22 more local residents as Florida and the tri-county area both reported massive spikes in new cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Trump supporters taking a stand with rolling rally targeting election fraud

Defiant supporters of President Trump plan to make their voices heard Wednesday, Jan. 6 during a “Rolling Rally for America.”
Read more
News

36-year-old resident of The Villages to face re-exam after multi-vehicle crash

A 36-year-old resident of The Villages will face a re-examination of her driver’s license after a multi-vehicle crash that left her in an emotional state.
Read more
Crime

75-year-old Villager jailed after accompanying man friend to court

A 75-year-old Villager was jailed without bond after accompanying her man friend to court.
Read more
News

Kentucky man crashes into power pole snarling traffic on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

A Kentucky man crashed into a power pole Monday afternoon, snarling traffic on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near Wawa in Lady Lake.
Read more
News

Water Oakers unhappy about growth and busy roads in their community

Complaints from residents of Water Oak prompted the Lady Lake Commission to table a planned expansion of the 55+ community on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
Read more
News

FHP report indicates Villager ran stop sign prior to golf cart crash

A Villager ran a stop sign prior to a golf cart crash that left him seriously injured.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,354FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
58 ° F
60 °
55.4 °
66 %
1.9mph
1 %
Wed
65 °
Thu
70 °
Fri
64 °
Sat
56 °
Sun
59 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment