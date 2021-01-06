Sumter County online vaccine appointments snapped up within 17 minutes

Online appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine offered by the Sumter County Health Department were snapped up within 17 minutes this morning.

“I went online at exactly 8 a.m. and was told ‘page not available, go out of page and try again,’ which I did five times. Finally got on page at 8:10 a.m. only to be told it was all sold out. What a farce. The State of Florida ought to be ashamed at how this is being handled,” said Carol Laning of the Village of Rio Ranchero.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Sumter County Health Department Director Sanford Zelnick announced the online appointments would be made available at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The online option was offered after those eager to obtain the vaccine overwhelmed phone lines Monday morning at the health department.

This morning’s online registration was for vaccinations to be administered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Wildwood Community Center. A total of 320 vaccinations will be given at that event, according to the health department.

The health department also confirmed that as of 8:17 a.m., all 320 opportunities had been claimed online.

The Sumter County Health Department’s online Eventbrite page was viewed 30,000 between 8 and 8:30 a.m.

The frustration over obtaining the vaccine continues to mount in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“The reservation website opened at 8 a.m. Got on at 8:10, already sold out. Wish all news media would show Gov. DeSantis for what he is. I’ll be 76 this month and have several of the underlying conditions. Nothing but talk, no action,” said Jim Gould of the Village of Hadley.

Villager Mary Martin was among the tens of thousands who were unsuccessful in the online attempt to obtain a vaccination appointment.

“There has to be a better way to vaccinate people during this pandemic. This rollout for seniors has been poorly run,” Martin said.