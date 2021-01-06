Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Vacant gas station coming down to make way for car wash in Lady Lake

Meta Minton

A vacant gas station will be coming down to make way for a new car wash on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Big Dan’s Carwash, a 4,240-square-foot car wash building with 22 vacuum cleaning stations and eight bug prep spaces, is planned for 135 N. U.S. Hwy. 27/441, the current home of the shuttered Pure gas station and food mart.

The Pure gas station and food mart on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

The 624-square-foot gas station building was originally constructed back in 1960. The lot was platted in about 1925.

Town officials believe the redevelopment of the property will “add positive value to surrounding properties.” The impact on traffic should be about 30 vehicles entering the car wash and 30 vehicles existing the car wash “during the PM peak hour,” according to documents on file with the Town of Lady Lake. The impact on traffic should be “minimal.”

