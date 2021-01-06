Wednesday, January 6, 2021
White privilege in The Villages

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Re: Kathy Lockhart’s letter knocking the residents of The Villages. Please don’t hate us  just because you couldn’t afford to buy in our area. How did it become “white privilege” to live here?  I haven’t heard that we keep out anyone. It appears that I’ve seen people of all walks of life on the golf courses and in the restaurants.
Kathy, you are obviously a liberal, who I would guess fed at “the public trough” and resents anyone who succeeded enough to enjoy what this unique community has to offer. Please rethink your philosophy regarding us “privileged folks,” you might want to join us in paradise.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

