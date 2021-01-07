CDD 12 proposes breaking away to form PWAC 2 south of State Road 44

Community Development District 12 has proposed the idea of breaking away and forming Project Wide Advisory Committee 2 for the new areas of The Villages south of State Road 44.

CDD 12 Supervisor Andrew Bilardello proposed the idea Thursday afternoon at the board of supervisors meeting at Everglades Recreation Center.

He said that the original PWAC has enjoyed “excellent economies of scale” as it married up CDDs south of County Road 466 to pool financial resources for the upkeep of shared infrastructure, such as multi-modal paths.

PWAC is currently made up of CDDs 5 through 12.

However, Bilardello said it’s time for PWAC 2 to be formed, exclusively for CDDs south of State Road 44.

You can read Bilardello’s entire proposal at this link: Andrew Bilardello PWAC-2

CDD 12 Chairman Jon Roudabush, who represents CDD 12 on PWAC, agreed with the idea.

“It would keep us separate from what is being done in PWAC 1,” he said. “Everything down here being so new, we don’t have all that what is going on up there.”

Gale Satterlee of the Village of Marsh Bend pointed to the ongoing issue of the Morse Boulevard bridge embankment, which could require a remedy of $1 million or more. Breaking off into PWAC 2 would potentially free residents south of State Road 44 from sharing in that expense.

The board agreed to ask Chairman Roudabush to raise the PWAC 2 idea with fellow PWAC board members when that body meets at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Savannah Center.

District Manager Richard Baier noted that the idea of PWAC 2 is still in the “exploration” phase, with all of the potential pros and cons yet to be considered.

It is envisioned that CDD 12, which includes the Village of Fenney, would be joined by CDD 13 in PWAC 2 with new districts to follow.

The idea is contingent on the agreement of existing PWAC members to release CDD 12 from its current commitment to PWAC. If even one member objects, CDD 12 would not be freed from its relationship with PWAC.

Community Development District 7 members have wrestled with the idea of seceding from PWAC, but that promises to be a messy divorce. CDD 7 is looking at hiring independent legal counsel as a result of ongoing frustration with the PWAC arrangement.