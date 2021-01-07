Thursday, January 7, 2021
Home Health

Florida sees record spike in COVID-19 cases as New Year’s surge still to come

Larry D. Croom

With Floridians bracing for the impending spread of COVID-19 from the New Year’s weekend, the Sunshine State reported another record day in the number of new cases of the deadly virus.

All told, Florida reported 1,429,722 cumulative cases – an increase of 19,816 from Wednesday to Thursday. That marks the largest single-day increase in new cases since the pandemic first hit Florida in the spring.

Of those total number of cases, 1,404,374 are residents. A total of 64,706 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 27,659 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 64,704 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, a Marion County resident became the latest fatality connected to the fast-spreading virus. That victim joins the 949 local residents who have died from the virus, the 22,817 across the state and the 363,519 across the country.

On Thursday, a total of 191 new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages for a total of 9,998. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 46 for a total of 2,639;
  • Leesburg up 54 for a total of 2,765;
  • Summerfield up 27 for a total of 1,192;
  • Lady Lake up 19 for a total of 978;
  • Fruitland Park up 18 for a total of 465;
  • Belleview up 13 for a total of 798;
  • Oxford up 8 for a total of 338;
  • Wildwood up 5 for a total of 736; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 87.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 42,533 – increase of 803
  • Deaths: 949
  • Hospitalizations: 2,805

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 5,720 – increase of 86
  • Deaths: 122
  • Hospitalizations: 392
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,463), Coleman (775), Wildwood (736), Bushnell (621) and Oxford (338).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 17,228 – increase of 331
  • Deaths: 331
  • Hospitalizations: 1,020
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (4,539), Leesburg (2,765), Eustis (1,461), Mount Dora (1,316) and Tavares (1,280). The Villages also is reporting 117 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 19,585 – increase of 386
  • Deaths: 496
  • Hospitalizations: 1,393
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (14,531), Summerfield (1,192), Dunnellon (869), Belleview (798), Citra (340) and Silver Springs (340). The Villages also is reporting 59 cases.

