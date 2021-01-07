Florida sees record spike in COVID-19 cases as New Year’s surge still to come

With Floridians bracing for the impending spread of COVID-19 from the New Year’s weekend, the Sunshine State reported another record day in the number of new cases of the deadly virus.

All told, Florida reported 1,429,722 cumulative cases – an increase of 19,816 from Wednesday to Thursday. That marks the largest single-day increase in new cases since the pandemic first hit Florida in the spring.

Of those total number of cases, 1,404,374 are residents. A total of 64,706 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 27,659 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 64,704 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, a Marion County resident became the latest fatality connected to the fast-spreading virus. That victim joins the 949 local residents who have died from the virus, the 22,817 across the state and the 363,519 across the country.

On Thursday, a total of 191 new COVID-19 cases were reported in and around The Villages for a total of 9,998. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 46 for a total of 2,639;

Leesburg up 54 for a total of 2,765;

Summerfield up 27 for a total of 1,192;

Lady Lake up 19 for a total of 978;

Fruitland Park up 18 for a total of 465;

Belleview up 13 for a total of 798;

Oxford up 8 for a total of 338;

Wildwood up 5 for a total of 736; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 87.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 42,533 – increase of 803

Deaths: 949

Hospitalizations: 2,805

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 5,720 – increase of 86

Deaths: 122

Hospitalizations: 392

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,463), Coleman (775), Wildwood (736), Bushnell (621) and Oxford (338).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 17,228 – increase of 331

Deaths: 331

Hospitalizations: 1,020

Cities with most cases: Clermont (4,539), Leesburg (2,765), Eustis (1,461), Mount Dora (1,316) and Tavares (1,280). The Villages also is reporting 117 cases.

MARION COUNTY