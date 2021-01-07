Thursday, January 7, 2021
Crime

License-less Oxford man jailed after found passed out in running vehicle

Larry D. Croom

Darren Michael Frasier

A 24-year-old Oxford man was arrested early Sunday morning after he was found passed out in the driver’s seat of his running vehicle.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 10300 block of S.E. 128th Street after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway for an extended period of time. When they arrived, deputies observed a 2006 white Chevrolet Impala stopped in the roadway. They then made contact with the driver, Darren Michael Frasier.

A deputy knocked on the window and it took several attempts to awaken Frasier. The deputy asked him for his driver’s license and he said he only had a Florida identification card because his license was suspended, a sheriff’s office report states.

A computer check confirmed that Frasier’s license had been suspended since July 12, 2016 for a violation involving controlled substances. He also had multiple other suspensions since that time and was convicted on Aug. 8, 2019 for driving while license suspended in Lake County, the report says.

Frasier, who lives at 4971 County Road 201 in Oxford, was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with driving with license suspended or revoked and outstanding warrants for unarmed burglary and petit theft. He was being held on $7,000 bond and is due in court Feb. 2 and Feb. 9, jail records show.

Frasier, originally of Ohio, was arrested on drug charges in November after Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary alarm at Public Storage, located at 15760 U.S. Hwy 441 in Summerfield. The alarm company alerted sheriff’s deputies of a man walking around within the gates of the business.

Frasier also was arrested in May after drugs were found in his vehicle at a Winn-Dixie store in The Villages. He was tasered and taken into custody in July 2018 after attempting to flee law enforcement in Leesburg. And he was taken into custody in February 2017 after he was spotted sleeping next to a bong.

