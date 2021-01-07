MAGA should be proud

To the Editor:

Congratulations to the MAGA crowd who have finally destroyed Reagan’s shining city on a hill.

The mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol have shown the world that America is no longer an example of democracy to the world. We are no better than a third world country.

The hypocrisy of Republican leaders who have supported Trump and now condemning the mob actions is breath taking. Hunkered down in fear inside the Capitol. Republicans are reaping what they have sown.

Trump supporters should put away their American flags. They are not patriots.

Shame on the millions of Americans who have thrown democracy under the Trump bus.

Diane Yates

Village of Virginia Trace