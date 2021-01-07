Thursday, January 7, 2021
65.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

More than 300 residents receive coveted COVID-19 vaccinations

David Towns

A team of Sumter County Health Department professionals vaccinated more than 300 area residents during a COVID-19 vaccination event Thursday at the Wildwood Community Center.

The residents, who were lucky enough to score the online appointments Wednesday morning, approached the community center in their cars and were screened to confirm their appointment.

Sumter County Health Department nurses manned the vaccination stations.

After screening, they were directed to a field just south of the community center where two canopies were set up, creating four lanes. Healthcare workers then confirmed the residents’ information and injected the resident with the vaccine. All of this occurred without the vaccine recipients having to step out of their cars.

Sumter County Health Department professionals administer COVID-19 vaccines Thursday at the Wildwood Community Center.

Once the vaccine had been administered, recipients moved to an observation area where they received either a yellow or red marker which was placed under the car’s windshield wipers. A yellow card indicated that nursing staff would observe the vaccinated individuals for 15 minutes to see if they had any adverse reaction to the medication. Red card holders, who had reported certain allergies or reactions to other vaccinations, were observed for 30 minutes by nurses who had access to medications to counter any adverse reactions.

Wildwood police were on hand to assist with traffic control.

Related Articles

News

Villagers turned into Community Standards after buying villa with out-of-compliance driveway

A couple was turned into Community Standards after buying a villa with an out-of-compliance driveway in The Villages.
Read more
Health

Florida sees record spike in COVID-19 cases as New Year’s surge still to come

With Floridians bracing for the impending spread of COVID-19 from the New Year’s weekend, the Sunshine State reported another record day in the number of new cases of the deadly virus.
Read more
News

CDD 12 proposes breaking away to form PWAC 2 south of State Road 44

Community Development District 12 has proposed the idea of breaking away and forming Project Wide Advisory Committee 2 for the new areas of The Villages south of State Road 44.
Read more
News

CDD 7 ready to hire independent lawyer after conflict over PWAC

Community Development District 7 appears ready to hire an independent legal firm after a conflict of interest regarding the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man tased after violent attack on gal pal and two other victims

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were forced to tase a Summerfield man Saturday after a violence-filled episode with his lady friend, her mother and her boyfriend.
Read more
News

Popular Artists Round the Square show coming back to Spanish Springs

The popular Artists Round the Square event featuring a variety of mediums is coming back to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Crime

License-less Oxford man jailed after found passed out in running vehicle

A 24-year-old Oxford man was arrested early Sunday morning after he was found passed out in the driver’s seat of his running vehicle.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,357FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
65.3 ° F
66 °
64 °
77 %
2.2mph
90 %
Fri
65 °
Sat
55 °
Sun
58 °
Mon
68 °
Tue
59 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment