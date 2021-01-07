More than 300 residents receive coveted COVID-19 vaccinations

A team of Sumter County Health Department professionals vaccinated more than 300 area residents during a COVID-19 vaccination event Thursday at the Wildwood Community Center.

The residents, who were lucky enough to score the online appointments Wednesday morning, approached the community center in their cars and were screened to confirm their appointment.

After screening, they were directed to a field just south of the community center where two canopies were set up, creating four lanes. Healthcare workers then confirmed the residents’ information and injected the resident with the vaccine. All of this occurred without the vaccine recipients having to step out of their cars.

Once the vaccine had been administered, recipients moved to an observation area where they received either a yellow or red marker which was placed under the car’s windshield wipers. A yellow card indicated that nursing staff would observe the vaccinated individuals for 15 minutes to see if they had any adverse reaction to the medication. Red card holders, who had reported certain allergies or reactions to other vaccinations, were observed for 30 minutes by nurses who had access to medications to counter any adverse reactions.

Wildwood police were on hand to assist with traffic control.