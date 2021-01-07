Morses should use connection to Gov. DeSantis to get more vaccine

To the Editor:

Getting vaccinated at individual recreational centers is a great idea, but I would also like to know how other counties have been giving shots by the thousands and Sumter is still at the tail’s end?

The governor is close friends with the Morse family and visits us frequently. His friends, not 65 years old, got shots on TV. He is always speaking about The Villages. So where does he stand now? People need to know how our government works. Well, now you know.

Vincent DiMaggio

Village of DeSoto