Panic over hard-to-find vaccine doses reminds us of the importance of masks

The panic over hard-to-find COVID-19 vaccine doses reminds us of the importance of wearing masks during this pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control tells us that masks prevent people from getting and spreading the virus, especially those who may not know they have it.

Masks should be worn over the nose and mouth. Masks are especially important when it is difficult to stay at least 6 feet apart from others or when people are indoors to help protect each other.

Masks offer some protection to you and are also meant to protect those around you, in case you are unknowingly infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

CDC recognizes that wearing masks may not be possible in every situation or for some people. Some older adults with cognitive, sensory, or behavioral issues might find wearing a mask difficult. Adaptations and alternatives should be considered whenever possible to increase the feasibility of wearing a mask or to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 if it is not possible to wear one. These adults need to take extra precautions when interacting with others. Additionally, some older adults may rely on reading lips or facial expressions during social interactions. This can be difficult when others are wearing masks that cover large portions of their face.