Thursday, January 7, 2021
Summerfield man tased after violent attack on gal pal and two other victims

Larry D. Croom

Robert Anthony Dellaflora

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were forced to tase a Summerfield man Monday after a violence-filled episode with his lady friend, her mother and her boyfriend.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to 45-year-old Robert Anthony Dellaflora’s residence and when they arrived, a woman told them he had her mother inside his residence and had been battering her. Deputies went to the door, where Dellaflora became verbally confrontational. Deputies attempted to detain him in handcuffs and were forced to tase him after he “bowed up” on them and failed to comply with their demands, a sheriff’s office report states.

The woman’s mother told deputies that she came to the residence to pick up her boyfriend and could hear an “active disturbance” going on inside the residence. She said Dellaflora was screaming and yelling and moments later saw her daughter come “flying out of the door” and hit the ground, the report says.

The woman’s mother said she attempted to protect her daughter and Dellaflora grabbed her by the hair and tossed her to the ground multiple times. She said he swung at her several times, “sucker punched” one of the victims in the head and threatened to kill a victim whose name was redacted from the report.

Dellaflora’s lady friend confirmed her mother’s account of the attack, as did the boyfriend, who said that Dellaflora punched him from behind in the head multiple times. He said he tried to get all of the victims inside a vehicle but Dellaflora grabbed the door and pushed it “as hard as he could” into his face, which caused a laceration to his eye, the report says, adding that deputies noted the cut and the left portion of the man’s face and lip to be swollen.

After being read his rights, Dellaflora admitted to being in an argument but denied there was any kind of physical altercation between any of the victims. He also claimed his lady friend tripped and fell outside the residence and he “was not sure what happened” after that, the report says.

Dellaflora was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with three counts of battery, three counts of obstructing justice and resisting an officer without violence. He was being held on $23,000 bond and is due in court Feb. 9 at 9 a.m., jail records show.

