Villagers turned into Community Standards after buying villa with out-of-compliance driveway

Meta Minton

A couple was turned into Community Standards after buying a villa with an out-of-compliance driveway in The Villages.

The home at 2326 Nehaul Terrace in the Keystone Villas in the Village of Hadley was the subject of a public hearing Thursday morning before the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors.

The home was purchased in 2019 by Phillip Stone and Linda Hunt. They paid $275,000 for the property. The previous owner paid $254,00 in 2014.

A driveway extension was added without permission at 2326 Nehaul Terrace in the Keystone Villas.

A complaint was received Nov. 17 by Community Standards about the courtyard villa’s driveway extension which had been added without approval from the Architectural Review Committee. The violation was verified the following day.

The couple is currently living in Colorado and they do not want to travel due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Their situation has been complicated by Stone’s recent surgery.

In a letter to the board, Stone said his driveway “in no way is a distraction from the appearance and beauty of our neighborhood.” He also indicated he is willing to bring the property back into compliance.

Normally, Community Standards would recommend giving a homeowner 60 days to bring property into compliance in such a circumstance. However, Stone asked that he be given until mid-April so he can be here when the work is performed. The board unanimously granted the request.

