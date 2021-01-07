Thursday, January 7, 2021
64.1 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

You give up political power when you move to The Villages

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It never occurred to me that when I moved to The Villages I would be giving up resources to receive political help from my local alderman or mayor’s office.
I am a 61-year-old resident of The Villages who has undergone three heart surgeries from having had a large pericardial cyst behind the heart that required removal through the right lung and ribs. My doctor, from The Villages Health advised that I get vaccinated for COVID-19 due to high risk for an adverse reaction to COVID-19 which in my case would likely be death. However, The Villages Health does not have the vaccine. All COVID-19 vaccinations are being administered to those 65 and older without exception in Sumter County as well as neighboring counties.
I have written and called the health department to no avail. I have written to our governor, state representatives and Congressman also to no avail. Typically next steps would include contacting my alderman or the mayor’s office to ask for help. I have called my CDD but they don’t help in these matters. Prior to moving to The Villages I never really thought about losing the support of my local alderman/councilman. Now I do. I have not found a venue to receive local help to get needed services through Sumter County government agencies. Just a note to anyone who is thinking about moving here. The CDD office in The Villages doesn’t have the political power to help its residents in matters regarding the County Health department.

Lea Lewis
Village of Charlotte

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Response to letter from Colorado about masks in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident has a response to a letter writer from Colorado who lashed out at Villagers defying the mask mandate.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Snowbird from Pennsylvania learns good and bad of The Villages

A snowbird from Pennsylvania, wintering in The Villages, describes both the good and the bad she and her husband have encountered here in “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.” Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

White privilege in The Villages

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on the topic of white privilege in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Villages and white privilege

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on the topic of white privilege in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

There is no incentive for the Developer to step in on vaccination fiasco

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Collier resident argues that the Developer of The Villages has no incentive to step in and try to address the COVID-19 vaccination fiasco.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We’re also glad you didn’t buy a home in The Villages

A Village of De La Vista North resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor in which the author declares joy at passing on the purchase of a home in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Act responsibly when it comes to COVID-19

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that we can choose to act responsibly when it comes to the Coronavirus.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,357FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
64.1 ° F
65 °
63 °
72 %
2.2mph
100 %
Thu
71 °
Fri
64 °
Sat
56 °
Sun
59 °
Mon
70 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment