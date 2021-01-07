You give up political power when you move to The Villages

To the Editor:

It never occurred to me that when I moved to The Villages I would be giving up resources to receive political help from my local alderman or mayor’s office.

I am a 61-year-old resident of The Villages who has undergone three heart surgeries from having had a large pericardial cyst behind the heart that required removal through the right lung and ribs. My doctor, from The Villages Health advised that I get vaccinated for COVID-19 due to high risk for an adverse reaction to COVID-19 which in my case would likely be death. However, The Villages Health does not have the vaccine. All COVID-19 vaccinations are being administered to those 65 and older without exception in Sumter County as well as neighboring counties.

I have written and called the health department to no avail. I have written to our governor, state representatives and Congressman also to no avail. Typically next steps would include contacting my alderman or the mayor’s office to ask for help. I have called my CDD but they don’t help in these matters. Prior to moving to The Villages I never really thought about losing the support of my local alderman/councilman. Now I do. I have not found a venue to receive local help to get needed services through Sumter County government agencies. Just a note to anyone who is thinking about moving here. The CDD office in The Villages doesn’t have the political power to help its residents in matters regarding the County Health department.

Lea Lewis

Village of Charlotte