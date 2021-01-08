22 cases of mutated Coronavirus found in Florida as 2 more local residents die

On a day when Floridians heard some disturbing news about COVID-19 cases in Florida, the state reported a massive increase in new positive results and two more local residents lost their battle with the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported that 22 cases of the highly contagious, mutated strain of the Coronavirus that was first identified in the United Kingdom have been found in Florida. Only California has more cases, with 26 reported so far. Two also have been identified in Colorado, with one in New York and one in Georgia for a total of 52 in the United States, the CDC reported.

All told, Florida on Friday reported 1,449,252 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 19,530 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 1,423,510 are residents. A total of 67,836 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 27,734 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 23,011 deaths and 65,063 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, two more Marion County residents succumbed to COVID-19. They are among the 951 deaths in the tri-county area, the 23,011 in Florida and the 367,143 across the country.

Also, 228 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages for a total of 10,225. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 79 for a total of 2,717;

Leesburg up 45 for a total of 2,810;

Lady Lake up 38 for a total of 1,016;

Summerfield up 28 for a total of 1,220;

Belleview up 14 for a total of 812;

Oxford up 10 for a total of 348;

Fruitland Park up 8 for a total of 473;

Wildwood up 4 for a total of 740;

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 2 for a total of 89.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 43,358 – increase of 825

Deaths: 951

Hospitalizations: 2,817

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 5,829 – increase of 109

Deaths: 122

Hospitalizations: 393

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,542), Coleman (776), Wildwood (740), Bushnell (626) and Oxford (348).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 17,489 – increase of 261

Deaths: 331

Hospitalizations: 1,030

Cities with most cases: Clermont (4,601), Leesburg (2,810), Eustis (1,497), Mount Dora (1,326) and Tavares (1,298). The Villages also is reporting 116 cases.

MARION COUNTY