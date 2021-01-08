Friday, January 8, 2021
57.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

22 cases of mutated Coronavirus found in Florida as 2 more local residents die

Larry D. Croom

On a day when Floridians heard some disturbing news about COVID-19 cases in Florida, the state reported a massive increase in new positive results and two more local residents lost their battle with the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported that 22 cases of the highly contagious, mutated strain of the Coronavirus that was first identified in the United Kingdom have been found in Florida. Only California has more cases, with 26 reported so far. Two also have been identified in Colorado, with one in New York and one in Georgia for a total of 52 in the United States, the CDC reported.

All told, Florida on Friday reported 1,449,252 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 19,530 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 1,423,510 are residents. A total of 67,836 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 27,734 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 23,011 deaths and 65,063 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, two more Marion County residents succumbed to COVID-19. They are among the 951 deaths in the tri-county area, the 23,011 in Florida and the 367,143 across the country.

Also, 228 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages for a total of 10,225. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 79 for a total of 2,717;
  • Leesburg up 45 for a total of 2,810;
  • Lady Lake up 38 for a total of 1,016;
  • Summerfield up 28 for a total of 1,220;
  • Belleview up 14 for a total of 812;
  • Oxford up 10 for a total of 348;
  • Fruitland Park up 8 for a total of 473;
  • Wildwood up 4 for a total of 740;
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 2 for a total of 89.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 43,358 – increase of 825
  • Deaths: 951
  • Hospitalizations: 2,817

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 5,829 – increase of 109
  • Deaths: 122
  • Hospitalizations: 393
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,542), Coleman (776), Wildwood (740), Bushnell (626) and Oxford (348).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 17,489 – increase of 261
  • Deaths: 331
  • Hospitalizations: 1,030
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (4,601), Leesburg (2,810), Eustis (1,497), Mount Dora (1,326) and Tavares (1,298). The Villages also is reporting 116 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 20,040 – increase of 455
  • Deaths: 498
  • Hospitalizations: 1,394
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (14,841), Summerfield (1,220), Dunnellon (895), Belleview (812) and Citra (356). The Villages also is reporting 59 cases.

Related Articles

Crime

Villager who once blamed President Trump for golf cart crash back behind bars

A Villager who once blamed President Trump after crashing his golf cart found himself behind bars early Thursday morning after he was caught driving without a license in Ocklawaha.
Read more
News

CDD 2 agrees to forgive fine at neglected home which has been resold

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors on Friday agreed to forgive a $500 fine at a once-neglected home which has been resold.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police pursue driver to Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages

Wildwood police pursued a driver to Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages after noticing he was driving a vehicle with no working taillights.
Read more
News

Around-the-world pilot to speak at upcoming DAR Puc Puggy meeting

A pilot who once flew around the world and is a huge supporter of ALS awareness will be the guest speaker at the upcoming meeting of the Puc Puggy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Read more
News

Village of Palo Alto resident appointed to seat on CDD 1 Board of Supervisors

A resident of the Village of Palo Alto has been appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors.
Read more
News

Loving The Villages lifestyle in the Village of Collier

Moe is loving The Villages lifestyle in the Village of Collier. Share the story of your pet with us at [email protected]
Read more
News

Sumter County Health Department offers two more dates for COVID-19 vaccinations

The Sumter County Health Department will be hosting two drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination events next week. We've got the online links for signup.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,363FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
57.8 ° F
59 °
57 °
63 %
3.5mph
20 %
Sat
55 °
Sun
59 °
Mon
70 °
Tue
68 °
Wed
59 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment