Friday, January 8, 2021
Home Obituaries

Allen G. Warner

Staff Report

Allen G. Warner

Allen G. (Al) Warner, 86, of The Villages, passed away on January 2, 2021. He was born on June 28, 1934 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was the son of the late Geraldine (Yarnell) and George Warner. He leaves his devoted wife and companion of 39 years, Cynthia (Bondy) Warner.

Al spent 20 years on the Massachusetts State Police retiring as Lieutenant in 1977. He then owned and operated Warner Construction in Lunenburg, Mass. He enjoyed traveling, tennis, golf and spending time with friends. Most of all, he was proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Al was preceded in death by his dear first wife; Ruthie (Allen) of Massachusetts and a son, Allen W. Warner of Maine.

Survivors include his 2 daughters, Judith Warner, Westminster, Mass and Karen LeCuyer, Naples, Florida. 1 son, George Warner (Tricia), Toccoa, Georgia, 1 sister, Bernadette Goldthwaite (Johnny), 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 3 step-grandsons and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Al’s memory to: Alzheimer’s Family Organization 461 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Bart Michael Baker

Bart Baker was a voracious reader, expert (his words) fisherman, avid fan of the Browns and the Buckeyes, but most of all, he was passionate about his family.
Read more
Obituaries

Jackie Lee Teachout

Jackie Teachout liked to work with her hands, sewing and crocheting blankets for her family that were made with her special love.
Read more
Obituaries

Arlette Fenster

Arlette Fesnster was born in France and lived in Rhode Island or 33 years before moving to The Villages in 2004.
Read more
Obituaries

Patrick Brendan Sweeney

Patrick Sweeney enjoyed training for marathons with the Sandpipers, supporting seniors with tax return preparations and was a member of his neighborhood watch.
Read more
Obituaries

Henry James Maas

Henry Maas flew 35 missions in the pacific theatre of World War II where he earned the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre Medal w/1 Silver Battle Star, Philippine Liberation Good Conduct Medal, Air Medal w/1 bronze cluster.
Read more
Obituaries

Eileen Miller Branch

Eileen Branch was a resident of the Villages in Piedmont for over 13 years. She loved the Villages and all the vitality it brought to her life.
Read more
Obituaries

Gary Robert Nelson

Gary Nelson was a member of the American Federation of Teachers, National Education Association, The Villages Jazz Lover’s Club, and the Michigan State University Alumni Club.
Read more
