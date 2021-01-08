Allen G. Warner

Allen G. (Al) Warner, 86, of The Villages, passed away on January 2, 2021. He was born on June 28, 1934 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was the son of the late Geraldine (Yarnell) and George Warner. He leaves his devoted wife and companion of 39 years, Cynthia (Bondy) Warner.

Al spent 20 years on the Massachusetts State Police retiring as Lieutenant in 1977. He then owned and operated Warner Construction in Lunenburg, Mass. He enjoyed traveling, tennis, golf and spending time with friends. Most of all, he was proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Al was preceded in death by his dear first wife; Ruthie (Allen) of Massachusetts and a son, Allen W. Warner of Maine.

Survivors include his 2 daughters, Judith Warner, Westminster, Mass and Karen LeCuyer, Naples, Florida. 1 son, George Warner (Tricia), Toccoa, Georgia, 1 sister, Bernadette Goldthwaite (Johnny), 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 3 step-grandsons and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Al’s memory to: Alzheimer’s Family Organization 461 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609.