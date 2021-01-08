Around-the-world pilot to speak at upcoming DAR Puc Puggy meeting

A pilot who once flew around the world and is a huge supporter of ALS awareness will be the guest speaker at the upcoming meeting of the Puc Puggy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Carol Ann Garrett, who flew around the world in December 2008 in her Mooney aircraft with fellow pilot Carol Floy, will speak at the Friday, Jan. 15 meeting at 1 p.m. at Saddlebrook Recreation Center. Garrett’s presentation is titled: “My Life as a Veteran, Pilot, Airplane Builder, Author, and Engineer.”

Garrett also flew around the world in 2003. Like the 2008 flight, it was to raise awareness of ALS – Lou Gehrig’s Disease – after her mother died of the disease in 2002.

Due to the short time allowed, those attending the meeting are being asked to bring a check for $11 made out to Puc Puggy Chapter 3117-FL-NSDAR to give to Treasurer Sue Aiken Smith the day of the meeting.