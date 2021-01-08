Bart Michael Baker of The Villages, FL passed peacefully at the age of 78 on January 3, 2021 from COVID-19 related complications in Leesburg, FL.

Born September 13, 1942 to Stanley Z. Baker and Lillian Baker in Cleveland, OH, Bart graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1960. Bart became an accomplished artist and eventually joined his family’s business helping to make it an international success. A lover of magic, Bart always had something up his sleeve. Anytime you would meet him. Whether it be a miniature mouse or coins for kids, Bart always met you by doing something to make you smile. Bart was a voracious reader, expert (his words) fisherman, avid fan of the Browns and the Buckeyes, but most of all, he was passionate about his family.

Bart is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Priscilla Baker, children Rachel Calipetro (James), Jennifer Fullam (Jeff ), Michael Puleo (Lisa) and Dale Baker (Tabitha), his brother Benjamin Baker (Janet), and his brother in-law Gregg Henry (Dale Walker). Bart was very proud of his grandchildren Mackenzie Fullam, Madelynn Fullam, James Calipetro III, Megan Calipetro and Jacob Calipetro.

Bart and Priscilla loved to travel and experienced many adventures with their friends and family and ultimately found their happy place with all of their friends in The Villages. Bart was kind, generous and gentle. He loved to make people laugh and he loved his family and friends unconditionally. He will live forever in our hearts.

Funeral plans are suspended until further notice. Memorial donations can be made to Temple Israel Ner Tamid https://tintcleveland.org/donate/ or Temple Shalom Of Central Florida https://www.templeshalomcentralfl.org/donationspage