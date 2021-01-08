Friday, January 8, 2021
57.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

CDD 2 agrees to forgive fine at neglected home which has been resold

Meta Minton

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors on Friday agreed to forgive a $500 fine at a once-neglected home which has been resold.

Complaints had been received in 2018 by Community Standards regarding the home at 2116 Zaragoza Place. The property was purchased in 2000 by William and Jean Swan. She is deceased and at the time of the complaints in 2018, he reportedly was in Virginia and suffering from dementia.

The home at 2116 Zaragoza Place was the subject of a complaint in 2018. The house has since been sold.

In February 2020, the home was sold for $435,000 to Robert and Linda Cataldo of Wakefield, Mass. They asked the CDD 2 board to drop the $500 fine which had been imposed when the property was still owned by the Swans.

2116 Zaragoza Place is now in compliance and under new ownership.

CDD 2 Supervisor Bryan Lifsey wanted to be careful that the board was not sending the wrong message by forgiving the fine.

It makes it appear there are no teeth in our enforcement,” he said.

He also noted he was in favor of waiving the fine in this case.

Candice Dennis, head of Community Standards, said there are cases in which the amount of the fine may be dwarfed by the amount of money spent on legal fees aimed at collecting the money.

“It’s almost like throwing good money after bad,” she said.

The board agreed to waive the $500 fine in this case.

Related Articles

News

Neighborhood eyesore in The Villages could be going up for sale

A neighborhood eyesore in The Villages could be going up for sale. The home was the subject Friday of a deed compliance hearing.
Read more
News

N.J. snowbirds’ Florida Friendly Landscaping jeopardizes sale of neighbor’s home

A couple claims the sale of their home in The Villages has been jeopardized by their neighbor’s Florida Friendly Landscaping.
Read more
News

Rainbow Family & Friends Club mourns loss of member to COVID-19 virus

Members of the Rainbow Family & Friends Club in The Villages are mourning the loss of one of their beloved members to the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Health

22 cases of mutated Coronavirus found in Florida as 2 more local residents die

On a day when Floridians heard some disturbing news about COVID-19 cases in Florida, the state reported a massive increase in new positive results and two more local residents lost their battle with the virus.
Read more
Crime

Villager who once blamed President Trump for golf cart crash back behind bars

A Villager who once blamed President Trump after crashing his golf cart found himself behind bars early Thursday morning after he was caught driving without a license in Ocklawaha.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police pursue driver to Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages

Wildwood police pursued a driver to Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages after noticing he was driving a vehicle with no working taillights.
Read more
News

Around-the-world pilot to speak at upcoming DAR Puc Puggy meeting

A pilot who once flew around the world and is a huge supporter of ALS awareness will be the guest speaker at the upcoming meeting of the Puc Puggy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,363FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
57.8 ° F
59 °
57 °
63 %
3.5mph
20 %
Sat
55 °
Sun
59 °
Mon
70 °
Tue
68 °
Wed
59 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment