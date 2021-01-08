CDD 2 agrees to forgive fine at neglected home which has been resold

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors on Friday agreed to forgive a $500 fine at a once-neglected home which has been resold.

Complaints had been received in 2018 by Community Standards regarding the home at 2116 Zaragoza Place. The property was purchased in 2000 by William and Jean Swan. She is deceased and at the time of the complaints in 2018, he reportedly was in Virginia and suffering from dementia.

In February 2020, the home was sold for $435,000 to Robert and Linda Cataldo of Wakefield, Mass. They asked the CDD 2 board to drop the $500 fine which had been imposed when the property was still owned by the Swans.

CDD 2 Supervisor Bryan Lifsey wanted to be careful that the board was not sending the wrong message by forgiving the fine.

“It makes it appear there are no teeth in our enforcement,” he said.

He also noted he was in favor of waiving the fine in this case.

Candice Dennis, head of Community Standards, said there are cases in which the amount of the fine may be dwarfed by the amount of money spent on legal fees aimed at collecting the money.

“It’s almost like throwing good money after bad,” she said.

The board agreed to waive the $500 fine in this case.