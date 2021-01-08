Jackie Lee Teachout, 78, of Lady Lake, Florida went to be with the Lord on January 6, 2021 at Haven – E.T. York Care Center in Gainesville, Florida under the loving care of her family.

Jackie was born on February 12, 1942 in Corbin, Kentucky to her parents General Jackson Collins and Eva (Lanham) Collins. She and her husband Frank moved to Lady Lake in 2005 from South Rockwood, Michigan. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Oxford, Florida. She liked to work with her hands, sewing and crocheting blankets for her family that were made with her special love. Jackie also liked making scrapbooks for all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to mark special times in their lives.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years: Frank Teachout of Lady Lake, FL; three sons: Frank Michael Teachout and his wife Debra of Port Angeles, WA, Timothy James Teachout of Lady Lake, FL and David Brian Teachout of Luzerne, MI; a sister: Janice Horne and her husband Donald of Canton, MI; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, Michael Collins and a beloved grandchild Christina Teachout.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 10:00AM till 11:00AM at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Oxford, Florida. Funeral Services to follow the visitation at 11:00AM at the church with Pastor Paul Watson officiating. Interment to follow the service at Nichols Cemetery in Oxford, Florida.