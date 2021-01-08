Villager who once blamed President Trump for golf cart crash back behind bars

A Villager who once blamed President Trump after crashing his golf cart found himself behind bars early Thursday morning after he was caught driving without a license in Ocklawaha.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy stopped a Red Ford Escape on Hwy. 25 after seeing the vehicle cross over the center yellow line three times. The deputy spoke with the driver, 82-year-old Cary De Van, who said that he didn’t have a driver’s license. When asked why, the Village of Lake Deaton resident told the deputy law enforcement had “taken it.”

When questioned further, De Van said his license was taken after he “had some drinks on a prior date and woke up in the hospital.” The deputy asked him if he had been charged with driving under the influence, “to which he could not give an answer and continued to avoid the question,” the report says.

A computer check showed that De Van’s license was suspended on July 30 for driving under the influence after he was arrested in Sumter County. In that incident, Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to South Buena Vista Boulevard and Rainey Trail, where they found a red golf cart which had a broken axle and was missing its windshield, a report says.

De Van told deputies he had been “watching President Trump on TV then got really mad at what he said,” according to the report. De Van was “not able to stand under his own power” during field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .149 and .148 blood alcohol content.

During Thursday’s traffic stop, De Van didn’t admit to knowing that his license was suspended but further investigation revealed that on Aug. 26, he was notified by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office that it had been suspended.

De Van, who lives at 675 Kendall Ct., was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license. He was being held on $10,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.