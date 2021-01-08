Friday, January 8, 2021
57.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Villager who once blamed President Trump for golf cart crash back behind bars

Larry D. Croom

Cary De Van

A Villager who once blamed President Trump after crashing his golf cart found himself behind bars early Thursday morning after he was caught driving without a license in Ocklawaha.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy stopped a Red Ford Escape on Hwy. 25 after seeing the vehicle cross over the center yellow line three times. The deputy spoke with the driver, 82-year-old Cary De Van, who said that he didn’t have a driver’s license. When asked why, the Village of Lake Deaton resident told the deputy law enforcement had “taken it.”

When questioned further, De Van said his license was taken after he “had some drinks on a prior date and woke up in the hospital.” The deputy asked him if he had been charged with driving under the influence, “to which he could not give an answer and continued to avoid the question,” the report says.

A computer check showed that De Van’s license was suspended on July 30 for driving under the influence after he was arrested in Sumter County. In that incident, Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to South Buena Vista Boulevard and Rainey Trail, where they found a red golf cart which had a broken axle and was missing its windshield, a report says.

De Van told deputies he had been “watching President Trump on TV then got really mad at what he said,” according to the report. De Van was “not able to stand under his own power” during field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .149 and .148 blood alcohol content.

During Thursday’s traffic stop, De Van didn’t admit to knowing that his license was suspended but further investigation revealed that on Aug. 26, he was notified by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office that it had been suspended.

De Van, who lives at 675 Kendall Ct., was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license. He was being held on $10,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Related Articles

News

CDD 2 agrees to forgive fine at neglected home which has been resold

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors on Friday agreed to forgive a $500 fine at a once-neglected home which has been resold.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police pursue driver to Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages

Wildwood police pursued a driver to Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages after noticing he was driving a vehicle with no working taillights.
Read more
News

Around-the-world pilot to speak at upcoming DAR Puc Puggy meeting

A pilot who once flew around the world and is a huge supporter of ALS awareness will be the guest speaker at the upcoming meeting of the Puc Puggy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Read more
News

Village of Palo Alto resident appointed to seat on CDD 1 Board of Supervisors

A resident of the Village of Palo Alto has been appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors.
Read more
News

Loving The Villages lifestyle in the Village of Collier

Moe is loving The Villages lifestyle in the Village of Collier. Share the story of your pet with us at [email protected]
Read more
News

Sumter County Health Department offers two more dates for COVID-19 vaccinations

The Sumter County Health Department will be hosting two drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination events next week. We've got the online links for signup.
Read more
News

More than 300 residents receive coveted COVID-19 vaccinations

Sumter County residents who were lucky enough to score online appointments received the coveted COVID-19 vaccine Thursday at the Wildwood Community Center. Villages-News.com's David Towns was there.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,363FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
57.8 ° F
59 °
57 °
63 %
3.5mph
20 %
Sat
55 °
Sun
59 °
Mon
70 °
Tue
68 °
Wed
59 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment