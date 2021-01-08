Friday, January 8, 2021
N.J. snowbirds’ Florida Friendly Landscaping jeopardizes sale of neighbor’s home

Meta Minton

A couple claims the sale of their home in The Villages has been jeopardized by their neighbor’s Florida Friendly Landscaping.

John and Jane Lawless, who recently moved to the Village of Antrim Dells, have been trying to sell their home at 2111 Sansores St. in the Village of Santo Domingo.

However, their neighbor’s home at 2113 Sansores St. is owned by New Jersey snowbirds who have struggled with the health and appearance of the Florida Friendly Landscaping in their yard.

“This has been going on for four years. This is not new,” said John Lawless, who was clearly exasperated over the situation.

The Connors are preparing to put down a new version of Florida Friendly Landscaping at their home at 2113 Sansores St.

He and his wife Jane have been trying to sell their house. They have had multiple open houses and showings. They had three potential buyers, but all three backed out due to the appearance of their neighbor’s lawn. He said realtors have told them they will probably take a hit of up to 30 percent on the sale price of their home.

“It doesn’t even have the appearance of a lot. There are rocks and weeds everywhere. There are flowers that are 6 feet tall,” John Lawless said of the house next door.

He and his wife have owned the home since 2010, when they bought it for $190,000.

Christopher and Donna Connor bought the home at 2113 Sanores St. in 2013. In 2017, the Connors filed an application with the Architectural Review Committee for Florida Friendly Landscaping at their home. However, during a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors, it was revealed that the Connors have not abided by the 2017 ARC application. The couple requested and won approval of an updated application Wednesday before the ARC.

They asked the CDD 2 board to be given until mid-May to have the new Florida Friendly Landscaping planted and given a chance to fill in.

Donna Connor admitted she made some rookie mistakes when she initially planted the first round of Florida Friendly Landscaping.

“I am out there every day digging up roots,” she said.

Donna Connor said there is a stigma attached to Florida Friendly Landscaping in The Villages.

“A lot of people don’t like Florida Friendly Landscaping. A lot of people go by when I am working in the yard and won’t talk to me. I have Florida Friendly Landscaping for environmental reasons,” she said. “It’s a matter of opinion whether you like it or not.”

She told the supervisors she will not put down sod and wants to stick with Florida Friendly Landscaping.

She plans to plant perennial peanuts. But they will take time to come in and she is worried about frost.

The board ordered the Connors to plant the Florida Friendly Landscaping within the next 30 days and gave them an additional 60 days for it to come in.

The timeline would call for the Florida Friendly Landscaping to be completely in by mid-April. Donna Connor did not win her request for a mid-May deadline.

Some supervisors said the Connors’ neighbors have already paid a price.

“I sympathize with these people. They are living next door to a dump. They are trying to sell their home,” said Supervisor Jim Cipollone.

