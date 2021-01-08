A neighborhood eyesore in The Villages could be going up for sale.

The home at 1949 Palo Alto Ave. in the Village of Palo Alto, owned by the Verticelli Family Trust, was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors.

The latest complaint was received Nov. 8 and centered on a golf cart parked on the lawn and debris scattered around the home.

Frank and Joan Verticelli purchased the home in 1996 for $110,900. Frank Verticelli, a World War II veteran and a retired welder, died in 2001. His wife died fairly recently.

Their son, 65-year-old William John Verticelli, has been lodged without bond since this past August at the Sumter County Detention Center. He has a long criminal history, including a 2015 incident in which he was tasered at the Palo Alto postal station.

The neglected home has been a sore point in the neighborhood and a source of complaints, including one about a junk car.

A representative identifying himself as holding the power of attorney for the Verticelli Family Trust on Tuesday contacted Community Standards. Jeffrey Kahn said he hopes to clean up the property and put it on the market. He’s already made some progress, according to Community Standards.

The CDD 1 board agreed to give him 30 days to clean up the property and bring it back into compliance. If the property is not cleaned up, a series of fines will be imposed.