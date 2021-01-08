Rainbow Family & Friends Club mourns loss of member to COVID-19 virus

Members of the Rainbow Family & Friends Club in The Villages are mourning the loss of one of their beloved members to the COVID-19 virus.

The club announced the death of 70-year-old Greta Holman on Friday. The announcement said that she lost her battle with COVID-19 on Jan. 3 while recovering from a recent hospital stay in a local rehab facility.

Holman, a graduate of Marquette University, moved to The Villages in 2004 from Princeton, Mass. She was an active member of the club and often provided the sound and music supervision for the group’s many shows ands parties. She also was an avid golfer and “loved her many kitties over the years,” the announcement said, adding that “she was a fighter and met all of her health challenges head on.”

On Friday afternoon, club member Peggy Garvin posted her condolences on Holman’s Facebook page.

“Rest in peace our dear friend,” Garvin’s post read.

Holman’s death comes at a time when Florida is seeing a massive resurgence in COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the state was reporting 1,449,252 cumulative cases – an increase of 19,530 in a 24-hour period. There have been 23,011 deaths and 65,063 people hospitalized with the deadly virus across the Sunshine State.

Locally, the tri-county area was reporting 43,358 cumulative cases – an overnight increase of 825. There have been 951 deaths and 2,817 people hospitalized.