Village of Palo Alto resident appointed to seat on CDD 1 Board of Supervisors

A resident of the Village of Palo Alto has been appointed to fill a vacant seat on the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors.

Judith Biebesheimer was appointed Friday to fill Seat 3, which became vacant when longtime CDD 1 Supervisor Paul Sykes opted not to run for another term.

Biebesheimer is well known to the CDD 1 supervisors as she frequently attends their meetings which are held at 8 a.m. on the second Friday of the month at Savannah Center. She is also usually found in the audience at the monthly meetings of the Amenity Authority Committee.

She has lived in The Villages for 24 years. She leads the Glass Fusion group that meets three times a week. She is also a member of the Palo Alto Club and has been a driving force behind the Palo Alto Lending Mart, which loans out items to neighbors including canes, baby gates, booster seats, walkers and wheelchairs.