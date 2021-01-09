Saturday, January 9, 2021
7 new COVID-19 cases at Villages Charter School as Florida reports another massive spike

Larry D. Croom

COVID-19 continues to plague The Villages Charter School as Florida reported another huge spike in new cases of the deadly virus on Saturday.

Seven new cases were reported last week at the school that largely educates children of the Developer’s family, Villages employees and those who work in various businesses in the mega-retirement community. That brings the total number of cases at the school since August to 44, which represents 47.3 percent of the 93 cases reported across the Sumter County School District.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,464,697 cases – an increase of 15,445 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 1,438,579 are residents. A total of 68,298 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 27,783 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 65,401 people have been hospitalized.

Two more local residents – both from Lake County – have succumbed to COVID-19. They are among the 953 tri-county area deaths, the 23,150 in Florida and the 371,616 reported across the country.

Also, a total of 159 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages for a total of 10,384. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 57 for a total of 2,774;
  • Leesburg up 50 for a total of 2,860;
  • Belleview up 15 for a total of 827;
  • Summerfield up 13 for a total of 1,233;
  • Lady Lake up 12 for a total of 1,028;
  • Wildwood up 5 for a total of 745;
  • Fruitland Park up 5 for a total of 478;
  • Oxford up 1 for a total of 349; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 90.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 43,963 – increase of 605
  • Deaths: 953
  • Hospitalizations: 2,837

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 5,904 – increase of 75
  • Deaths: 122
  • Hospitalizations: 397
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (2,598), Coleman (778), Wildwood (745), Bushnell (633) and Oxford (349).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 17,742 – increase of 253
  • Deaths: 333
  • Hospitalizations: 1,041
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (4,660), Leesburg (2,860), Eustis (1,527), Mount Dora (1,343) and Tavares (1,315). The Villages also is reporting 117 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 20,317 – increase of 277
  • Deaths: 498
  • Hospitalizations: 1,399
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (15,036), Summerfield (1,233), Dunnellon (908), Belleview (827) and Citra (361). The Villages also is reporting 59 cases.

