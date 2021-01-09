Flames destroy golf cart and damage Village of Pine Ridge residence

Villages firefighters tackled a blaze Thursday night in the garage of a residence in the Fruitland Park section of the community.

When crews from Station 51 arrived shortly before 8 p.m. at the home on Delk Drive in the Village of Pine Ridge, they found heavy black smoke coming from the garage area of the single-story residence. They made an “aggressive interior attack” and conducted a search of the house, a Villages Public Safety report states.

The home was unoccupied and the fire was quickly brought under control. Damage was contained to the garage and a golf cart and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, the report says.

District Public Safety units involved included Squad 51, Engine 45, Engine 47, a battalion chief and Fire Chief Edmund Cain. An engine and battalion chief from Sumter County Fire & EMS also responded to provide assistance, as did an engine from Lake County Fire Rescue and an ambulance from Lake EMS.