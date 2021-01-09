Saturday, January 9, 2021
Flames destroy golf cart and damage Village of Pine Ridge residence

Larry D. Croom

Villages firefighters tackled a blaze Thursday night in the garage of a residence in the Fruitland Park section of the community.

Villages firefighters battled a blaze in the garage of a home on Delk Drive in the Village of Pine Ridge on Thursday night. Photo courtesy of Sheldon Levi

Crews from the District Public Safety Department check the garage area of a home that was damaged by flames Thursday night in the Village of Pine Ridge. Photo courtesy of Sheldon Levi

When crews from Station 51 arrived shortly before 8 p.m. at the home on Delk Drive in the Village of Pine Ridge, they found heavy black smoke coming from the garage area of the single-story residence. They made an “aggressive interior attack” and conducted a search of the house, a Villages Public Safety report states.

This golf cart was destroyed Thursday night when flames swept through the garage area of a home on Delk Drive in the Village of Pine Ridge. Photo courtesy of Sheldon Levi

The home was unoccupied and the fire was quickly brought under control. Damage was contained to the garage and a golf cart and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, the report says.

District Public Safety units involved included Squad 51, Engine 45, Engine 47, a battalion chief and Fire Chief Edmund Cain. An engine and battalion chief from Sumter County Fire & EMS also responded to provide assistance, as did an engine from Lake County Fire Rescue and an ambulance from Lake EMS.

Flames destroyed a golf cart and damaged the garage area of a home on Delk Drive on Thursday night. Photo courtesy of Sheldon Levi

