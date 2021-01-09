Saturday, January 9, 2021
52.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Golf course in The Villages to close for $141,348 bridge replacement

Meta Minton

An executive golf course in The Villages will close later this month for a $141,348 bridge replacement.

The Mangrove Executive Golf Course will be shut down Jan. 25 for the bridge project.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee agreed last year to spend the money to raise the oft-flooded bridge near the fourth hole of the golf course. The bridge has frequently been under water during periods of heavy rain.

The bridge at at the 4th hole of Mangrove Executive Golf Course has frequently been under water.

The project will raise the bridge about 18 inches.The bridge dates back to about 2013.

The work at the bridge will take about three months to complete.

The project is being funded with amenity money collected from residents living south of County Road 466. The work will be performed by Hardscapes of Central Florida.

Community Development District 7 Supervisor Steve Lapp, sitting in as alternate representative on PWAC, ruffled some feathers at the body’s December meeting when he asked some pointed questions about the bridge, which was originally constructed by the Developer.

Related Articles

News

Resident takes aim at Villagers for Trump as founder touts support for president

The founder of the fast-growing Villagers for Trump Club remains an ardent supporter of the president but one resident thinks The Villages should disassociate itself with the group.
Read more
Health

7 new COVID-19 cases at Villages Charter School as Florida reports another massive spike

COVID-19 continues to plague The Villages Charter School as Florida reported another huge spike in new cases of the deadly virus on Saturday.
Read more
News

Villagers impatiently waiting for their turn to receive COVID-19 vaccine

With online registration for appointments to begin at 8 a.m. Sunday for the 340 vaccine doses to be administered Monday and Wednesday by the Sumter County Health Department, many Villagers are wondering when they will finally get their doses.
Read more
News

Flames destroy golf cart and damage Village of Pine Ridge residence

Villages firefighters tackled a blaze Thursday night in the garage of a residence in the Fruitland Park section of the community.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after bloodied ex-roommate claims he was attacked

A Summerfield man was jailed Wednesday after a nasty scuffle with his ex-roommate.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police seeking help in finding stolen single-axle trailer

Wildwood police officers are searching for a trailer that was reported stolen Sunday.
Read more
News

John Bartram DAR Chapter to welcome speaker who escaped Iron Curtain

The John Bartram Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at a different time this month as members welcome a special guest who grew up behind the Iron Curtain.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,364FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
52.5 ° F
54 °
51 °
70 %
0.3mph
0 %
Sun
58 °
Mon
70 °
Tue
73 °
Wed
65 °
Thu
55 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment