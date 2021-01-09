LaVern Krzizike passed away peacefully at home Jan. 6, 2021. She was 96. Born Aug. 29, 1924, to John and Mary (Zimerhakel) Stefaniak, she grew up in Two Rivers, WI, and graduated from Two Rivers High School.

She experienced many changes in this world: the Great Depression, wars, and the current pandemic. During World War II, she worked as a welder on ammunition boxes. A child of the depression, she knew what it was like to be poor. She learned to work hard and save what she had.

She married Florian Krzizike in 1944, and they were married for 69 years. She worked factory piece work to accumulate enough money to buy their first farm. Working 24/7 on a farm kept food on the table, and she often went without to provide for her children such things as full Easter baskets, cute Easter outfits, new school clothes, and many gifts for Christmas.

She spread her love to animals by spending tireless hours loving up calves to keep them alive when they were sick. No animal went without her endless love.

After years of farm life, she decided to return to working at Crescent Woolen Mills. This gave her the freedom to spoil her grandchildren. Cooking for the entire family for the holidays was a given. She made enough food to send home with everyone. She gave what she could.

After the death of her husband, she moved to Branson, Mo., with her daughter and later moved to Florida to live with both daughters. She said these were the best years of her life. She went traveling, shopping, and just loved life.

She is survived by two daughters, Carol (Russ) of The Villages, FL, and Betty (Terry) of Green Cove Springs, FL.; three grandsons Joe (Lorraine) of Colorado, Andy (Katie) of Montana, Daniel of Pennsylvania; four granddaughters Tammy of Florida, Tracy (Tim) of Colorado, Katie (Rob) of Wisconsin, Ashley (Mitch) of Illinois; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, son, parents and three brothers.

A private family service will be held Jan. 16, 2021.

For those who choose to honor LaVern, you are invited to continue her wish that no one goes hungry and give to your local Food Pantry during this pandemic.