Parent company of Wildwood-based fishing boat company names new COO

Staff Report

Roger B. Taylor Jr.

The parent company of a fishing boat company in Wildwood has a new chief operating officer.

Littoral Marine LLC, the parent company of Crevalle Boats, a hybrid and sport fishing boat brand, has added COO Roger B. Taylor Jr. to its executive team. Taylor will oversee all of Crevalle’s operations, focusing on strengthening high-quality demand fulfillment and will be tasked with leading the company’s next growth phase, with attention on enhancing operational efficiency while increasing production to meet demand, according a release from the company.

Taylor brings 20 years of experience in the marine industry. His depth of market knowledge is ideal for positioning Crevalle as a leader in the center console sport fishing industry, the release says.

“I am very excited to join the team at Crevalle,” Taylor said. “I think they have an amazing product and am very impressed with the design and quality of these boats. I look forward to helping lead this company as it continues to grow.”

Taylor most recently worked in sales for SeaHunter Boats Inc. Prior to SeaHunter, he worked for numerous high-end boat manufacturers including Richard Bertram Yachts, Edgewater Power Boats and Donzi Marine.

“Roger is an incredible addition to our team, and I think he will have an immediate impact on our current business,” said Winston Bailey, co-owner of Littoral Marine. “His extensive knowledge of the marine industry coupled with his leadership capabilities and insightful sales experience will enable us to expand and grow our company.”

